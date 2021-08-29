Cancel
Dad’s Free Lawn Mowing Service Gains “Mowmentum,” Expands to 31 States

By Yael Meshulam
 5 days ago
Nearly a year ago, we spoke with a dad who decided to turn life’s unexpected curveballs into an opportunity to make the world a better place. After being laid off from his job in advertising, becoming a first-time dad, and coping with his father’s battle with cancer, Brian Schwartz found himself in a state of flux. Rather than feeling defeated by his circumstances, Brian started his own nonprofit to help others during their most challenging times.

