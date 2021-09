Todd Chrisley’s daughter Savannah took to Instagram recently to announce her big plans on survival — her smile. The gorgeous reality TV star constantly flaunts he incredible looks on Instagram. Moreover, fans know she is the owner of a cosmetics brand. So, it goes without saying that good looks, style, and appearance are things that matter to Savannah. Furthermore, fans know nearly every member of the family has had plastic surgery at one point in time to enhance their appearance. Savannah’s father Todd, for example, is proud to embrace his love for Botox.