Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sophia Alvarez Boyd

By Sophia Alvarez Boyd
wcmu.org
 5 days ago

Virtuoso guitarist Sunny War is releasing her first album for the first time. It's called Seems You Haven't Learned.

radio.wcmu.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alvarez#Guitarist#War#Virtuoso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
Theater & Dancedistrictchronicles.com

Zoe Saldana kisses husband Marco Perego at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana and her husband, Marco Perego, were red-hot at the 78th annual Venice Film Festival. The couple packed on the PDA at Thursday night’s “The Hand of God” premiere, where Saldana, 43, stunned in a red Dolce & Gabbana floor-length sequined dress. Perego, 42, looked dapper himself in a...
TV & Videoscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Eric’s New Tactic, Carter And Quinn’s Intimate Chat Changes Everything

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Eric Forrester (John McCook) can’t figure out what he wants. One minute, he is telling Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer) that he wants their marriage back. The next minute, he pushes Quinn away because of his erectile dysfunction. After stumbling upon a private conversation, Eric will try a new tactic in his marriage.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
MusicHello Magazine

Kate Hudson dons the most amazing black dress to announce exciting news

Now that Kate Hudson is off vacation mode and completely in the thick of her various endeavors, she gave fans a taste of what she looks like when fully glammed up. The actress appeared in a curve-hugging little black dress that went down to her knees and let her hair down for a fireplace chat opposite Octavia Spencer.
MusicHello Magazine

Carrie Underwood announces 'very special' news that her fans approve

Carrie Underwood has had an exciting few months and her latest news was met with a mass of enthusiasm from her loyal fans. The country star took to Instagram this week to reveal that she has teamed up with Dan and Shay to record a song for the Dear Evan Hansen movie.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
Santa Barbara, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Enjoys A Mother-Daughter Beach Day With Little Daisy After She Celebrates Her 1st Birthday

Katy Perry has stepped out in Santa Barbara for a stroll on the beach with her mom, and mini-me daughter Daisy Dove. See the cute pics!. Katy Perry has enjoyed a day at the beach with her daughter Daisy Dove, who is already one year old! The 36-year-old chart-topper stepped out in Santa Barbara on August 31 in a pair of striped pants and an olive green tube top, which she paired with a matching green shawl. The “California Gurls” singer also donned a woven bucket hat and dangling earrings, and she carried her tiny pet pooch in her arms while little Daisy played in the water.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ HOT Spoilers: Chelsea Is Back & Ready To Rumble

Young And The Restless spoilers reveal Chelsea Lawson’s return to Genoa City at the end of September early October. She is sure to stir up the drama. Especially when she learns that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) are an item. Chelsea already went to extreme measures when she thought Adam was fooling around with Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and it was not true, There is no telling what she will do when Adam is actually involved with Sally.
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy