Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Netherlands

Solution to Evan Birnholz’s August 29 Post Magazine crossword, “Themeless No. 17”

By Crosswords
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week was the virtual edition of Lollapuzzoola. My wife and I competed in the pairs division and, for the second straight year, we ended up in third place! I was quite happy with that finish considering one of the puzzles, by Brooke Husicy, was an absolute beast to figure out. All of the puzzles in the set are top-notch gems, but Brooke’s puzzle was really something to behold — after we finished it. As difficult as it was, it was a theme I wish I’d thought of. You can purchase the set of puzzles here for $10. They include the tournament crosswords and a couple of meta suites as well. I’ve done the mini meta suite and laughed out loud when I got the final answers.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rose Lavelle
Person
Rita Ora
Person
Alan Rickman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossword Puzzles#Cryptic Crossword#Crosswords#Solution#Post Magazine#Pterosaur#Sci Fi#Wormholes#West German#Neigh#Space Force#Town Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Netherlands
Related
InternetHello Magazine

AGT's Nightbirde shares exciting news with fans on social media

When Jane Marczewski, aka Nightbirde, made her first appearance on America's Got Talent early into the season's auditions, she instantly became a fan favorite. Her devastating exit from the show due to her failing health left many feeling emotional, but she's continued to spread the joy through her messages of hope.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
E! News

Two and a Half Men’s Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Barefoot Los Angeles Sighting

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. More than six years after the stars of Two and a Half Men signed off on their hit sitcom, there's been a new sighting of Angus T. Jones. The actor famously played the youngest member of the trio on the CBS show and practically grew up in front of viewers' eyes. The child star was just 10 years old when he started out on the show and was 21 by the time he made an appearance in the 2015 finale, having exited the series earlier after publicly criticizing it.
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.
Moviestvinsider.com

Pixar’s ‘Dug Days,’ 9/11 Documentaries on Netflix, Apple and National Geographic, Remembering Richard Pryor

The late Ed Asner reprises his role as Up’s lovably irascible Carl in the animated spinoff Dug Days, starring Dug, the irrepressible and easily distracted Golden Retriever. National Geographic’s riveting 9/11: One Day in America concludes, with more documentaries about that tragic day premiering on Apple TV+ and Netflix. ABC’s Superstar series profiles the influential and groundbreaking comedian Richard Pryor. A curated critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Worldwomenfitness.net

Mayling Ng: Exceptionally Talented Martial Arts Expert and Actress “Hong Kong to Hollywood Story”

Mayling Ng is ready to kick it into high gear – with her black belt in Martial Arts, fitness championships representing Singapore (it’s been Msaid she could bench press Arnold Schwarzenegger), and several noteworthy acting projects on the horizon. Mayling will soon be starring in the DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures’ superhero action adventure film “The Suicide Squad,” premiering in theaters on August 6th. From writer/director James Gunn, the film features a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup. Mayling plays ‘Mongal,’ the daughter of the Ruler of War world ‘Mongul the Elder’. Mongal is a malevolent, muscular alien with orange skin who doesn’t play well with others — Harley Quinn in particular. She stars alongside the A-list cast of Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waitti, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Storm Reid, and many more!
HobbiesThe Guardian

Crossword roundup: arguing about the names of flowers

In the sample clues below, the links take you to explainers from our beginners’ series. The setter’s name often links to an interview with him or her, in case you feel like getting to know these people better. The news in clues. The Paralympics begin tomorrow; perhaps Paul might get...
oc-breeze.com

Printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of August 2021

We continue our popular feature of our monthly Dining, Arts & Entertainment publication (DARTS) — printable sudoku and crossword puzzles for the third week of August 2021!. The last two pages of DARTS give our readers an opportunity to challenge themselves with:. a crossword;. a sudoku;. and a Crypto Fun!
Hobbiesfiddleheadfocus.com

Fiddlehead Focus Crossword Puzzle for Aug. 25, 2021

Instructions – You can complete this crossword puzzle online. Just click on the box you want to fill in and begin typing the word you think is the answer to the clue. If you cannot find the answer to a clue for this puzzle, click the question mark to the right of the clue. A news article or image will open up on your screen, and the answer to the clue is one of the words in the article.
Swimming & Surfingswimswam.com

The Official Tokyo 2020 SwimSwam Crossword Puzzle

The SwimSwam Crossword Puzzle is back, ready to challenge your brain now that the dust has settled from the 2020 Olympic Games. Stock photo via rettarace. The SwimSwam Crossword Puzzle is back, ready to challenge your brain now that the dust has settled from the 2020 Olympic Games. Think you...
Los Angeles, CALarchmont Chronicle

A splash of cold witch hazel: Raymond Chandler’s prose

But last week, bored and recovering from illness, I reached out to my shelf, and for no particular reason, “The Long Goodbye,” Chandler’s 1953 novel, came to hand. I began rereading:. “The first time I laid eyes on Terry Lennox he was drunk in a Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith outside the...
Books & LiteratureVice

The best books about fame and fanhood

Fame: some people would die for it, some people couldn’t think of anything worse, and others have it thrust on them whether they like it or not. In a recent interview with The Guardian, ahead of the release of her third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You? author Sally Rooney reflected on her own fame, saying anyone who intentionally seeks something like it is “deeply psychologically ill.” Whether that’s true is up for debate, and the range of texts delving into the black hole that is the discussion of fame is merely evidence of that. These books, short story collections and poems not only reflect on the nature of fame and celebrity but also the people who make it possible (for better or worse): the fans themselves. Fandoms and celebrities are mutually exclusive, and their relationships with one another can be fulfilling or uneasy. Often, it’s both.
Beauty & Fashioninkansascity.com

Local Knitting Designer, Emma Fahrlander, Weighs In On the Craft

Chunky knits were all over the fall fashion runways. I’m not sure if it’s because we need comfort or a heavy layer of protection, or both. Over the last year, several news outlets across the country reported an increase in knitting, driven both as a constructive pastime and the calming nature of the craft.
Theater & Danceberkshirefinearts.com

Angela's Ashes: The Musical

The Pulitzer Prize winning and “New York Times” bestselling memoir, Angela’s Ashes, is now also a stage musical – and you can be among the first to see it virtually. Specifically, the award-winning, Off-Broadway Irish Repertory Theatre will stream the show from Sept. 9 through Sept. 22. The online production...
Books & LiteratureThrive Global

Rosalind, Hamlet, Barbara Bunny and Robert Rabbit

“Come, woo me, woo me, for now I am in a holiday humor and like enough to consent.”. So says Rosalind to Orlando in As You Like It, which has always been my favorite of Shakespeare’s comedies. Orlando, a healthy lad, is game for such play. But what about Hamlet,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy