Solution to Evan Birnholz’s August 29 Post Magazine crossword, “Themeless No. 17”

Fame: some people would die for it, some people couldn’t think of anything worse, and others have it thrust on them whether they like it or not. In a recent interview with The Guardian, ahead of the release of her third novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You? author Sally Rooney reflected on her own fame, saying anyone who intentionally seeks something like it is “deeply psychologically ill.” Whether that’s true is up for debate, and the range of texts delving into the black hole that is the discussion of fame is merely evidence of that. These books, short story collections and poems not only reflect on the nature of fame and celebrity but also the people who make it possible (for better or worse): the fans themselves. Fandoms and celebrities are mutually exclusive, and their relationships with one another can be fulfilling or uneasy. Often, it’s both.