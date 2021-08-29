Solution to Evan Birnholz’s August 29 Post Magazine crossword, “Themeless No. 17”
Last week was the virtual edition of Lollapuzzoola. My wife and I competed in the pairs division and, for the second straight year, we ended up in third place! I was quite happy with that finish considering one of the puzzles, by Brooke Husicy, was an absolute beast to figure out. All of the puzzles in the set are top-notch gems, but Brooke’s puzzle was really something to behold — after we finished it. As difficult as it was, it was a theme I wish I’d thought of. You can purchase the set of puzzles here for $10. They include the tournament crosswords and a couple of meta suites as well. I’ve done the mini meta suite and laughed out loud when I got the final answers.www.washingtonpost.com
