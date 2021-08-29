Tornado Warning issued for Baldwin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Baldwin A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL BALDWIN AND NORTHWESTERN ESCAMBIA COUNTIES At 847 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Gonzalez, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Baldwin and northwestern Escambia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN