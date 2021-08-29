Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion trailer shows off free DLC

I loved the first Dying Light game. I was very glad to hear that it would be getting a sequel that could potentially expand on all of the things that I appreciated that the first game did. The parkour and combat are great but with a new generation of consoles fresh off their launch windows, it was an exciting thing to think about how that could improve on Dying Light 1 with new, more powerful hardware. After a few years of development that has been up and down for a number of reasons, we recently got a re-announcement of Dying Light 2, and earlier today, we got a special trailer just in time for Gamescom 2021.