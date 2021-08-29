Cancel
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion trailer shows off free DLC

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTurnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion is an “adorable” Zelda-like that has won its fair share of fans thanks to its charm and hilarious premise. The game itself is already pretty good – we gave it a 7 out of 10, praising the writing and design while finding some disappointment with the controls, performance, and backtracking. However, Snoozy Kazoo and Graffiti Games felt that they could sweeten the deal just a bit more with some free DLC, which they are currently commemorating with a new trailer. You can give it a look below, courtesy of Graffiti Games on YouTube.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

