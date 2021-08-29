Cancel
Titans snap count takeaways from preseason finale vs. Bears

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans played their third and final preseason game on Saturday night versus the Chicago Bears, but narrowly lost, 27-24.

However, the score is the least of the Titans’ concerns, as this game was all about evaluating those players who are vying for a role or roster spot this coming season.

Also, the contest was an opportunity for a final tune-up for some of the team’s starters, and particularly on defense, where nine of the Titans’ projected ones took the field to start the game.

On offense, it was a much different story, as has been the case all preseason. Just three of Tennessee’s projected starters saw reps.

With the preseason in the books, the Titans will now have to cut their roster down to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 31, and from there Tennessee will turn its attention to the regular season opener on Sept. 12 versus the Arizona Cardinals.

But before we look ahead, let’s take a look back and see if there were any interesting takeaways from the Titans’ snap counts on Saturday night.

Snap Counts and Takeaways: Offense

AP Photo/Wade Payne
Takeaways

-Players who did not see the field on offense: Julio Jones, A.J. Brown, Josh Reynolds, Derrick Henry, Darrynton Evans, Ben Jones, Aaron Brewer, Nate Davis. Ryan Tannehill, Jeremy McNichols, Geoff Swaim and Racey McMath are all on the COVID-19 list.

-The only projected starters on offense to see snaps were Taylor Lewan (11), Rodger Saffold (11) and Anthony Firkser (9). David Quessenberry also saw snaps with Tennessee’s starters (11) and was pulled after the two series. Perhaps he has a better shot to win the right tackle job than we thought.

-Dillon Radunz (80) played every offensive snap for the Titans. He saw time at right tackle and right guard. While he looked better than the two weeks prior, we’d be surprised if the wins the right tackle job.

-The other two competitors for the right tackle job, Kendall Lamm and Ty Sambrailo, saw 17 and 11 snaps, respectively. These were Lamm’s first snaps of the preseason, as he has been battling an elbow injury.

-The Titans got a good, long look at Dez Fitzpatrick, who paced all receivers with 63 snaps. He had a nice 28-yard reception, but also dropped a would-be touchdown later on in the game. He is anything but safe right now.

-Matt Barkley (45) had 10 more snaps than Logan Woodside (35) but failed to do much with them. Woodside has been the better quarterback overall this preseason and should earn the job as the Titans’ backup.

Snap Counts and Takeaways: Defense

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Takeaways

-Projected defensive starters who played: Jeffery Simmons (10), Denico Autry (10), Kevin Byard (10), Jayon Brown (10), Janoris Jenkins (10), Rashaan Evans (14), Kristian Fulton (14), Amani Hooker (14), Elijah Molden (20), Teair Tart (15).

-Defensive players who did not play: Dane Cruikshank, Chris Jackson, Bud Dupree, David Long, Larrell Murchison. Harold Landry, Nick Dzubnar, and Justin March-Lillard are all on the COVID-19 list.

-Caleb Farley (21) saw five more snaps than he did last week. Unfortunately, he didn’t really do anything to stand out.

-Derick Roberson (16) and Ola Adeniyi (10) got run with the ones and ended up splitting a sack. Adeniyi created the opportunity, and Roberson cleaned it up.

-John Simon (31) played the most snaps, followed by rookies Monty Rice (27) and Rashad Weaver (27).

-Rookie Brady Breeze (0) saw his first action since preseason Week 1, and after missing significant practice time due to injury; however, he only played on special teams.

More preseason Week 3 coverage

Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

