Editor’s Picks: The 5 best high-performance golf shorts for the heat

There’s so much to admire in the swings of the golfers who win the most, who contain so much athleticism and talent. But often, the regular golfer can learn more from golfers who fly more under-the-rader. Australian Rod Pampling is a prime example: His swing has been admired the world over for its efficient look and effortless power. With his first win on the Champions Tour last week at the Boeing Classic, it’s also stood the test of time, adding to a resume that also includes three PGA Tour wins (2004 International, 2006 Bay Hill Invitational and the 2017 Shriners) and two international victories.