7395 Nicklaus Cir, Chesterfield, VA 23120
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath turnkey home in sought after Magnolia Green! Open floorplan layout with large windows & TONS of natural light. Fresh paint throughout & brand new carpet! Fall in love with the huge eat-in gourmet kitchen featuring granite counter tops & center island w/ breakfast bar, tile backsplash, pendant lights, pantry, custom cabinetry & garage access. Open dining room w/ chandelier, large windows & deck access. Large family room has ceiling fan & gas fireplace w/ granite surround. Upstairs is a open loft space w/ wall to wall carpet & large window w/ bench seat. Spacious primary bedroom w/ carpet, tray ceiling, ceiling fan & private bath with dual vanity, soaking tub, walk-in shower & large walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms both w/ carpet, ceiling fans & closets. There is also another full bath & utility room that complete the second level. Home is situated on corner lot & features paved driveway, direct entry 2 car garage, maintenance free brick & vinyl siding, full front porch, back deck, plus so much more. Come join the wonderful Magnolia Green community & enjoy all it has to offer. Conveniently located & loaded with charm this home is waiting for you!richmond.com
