St. Charles Parish opens two shelters of ‘last resort’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish officials announced Sunday (Aug. 29) the opening of two Hurricane Ida shelters of “last resort.”. West Bank parish residents who feel unsafe staying in their homes will be permitted inside the Edward A. Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward A. Dufresne Parkway. East Bank parish residents seeking shelter should hurry to the Harry Hurst Middle School gymnasium at 170 Road Runner Lane in Destrehan.www.fox8live.com
