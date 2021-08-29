Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tucson, AZ

Jonathan Hoffman: So what exactly is herd immunity?

tucson.com
 5 days ago

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The issue of forced COVID-19 vaccinations has begun to boil over in Tucson and Pima County. Pima County is offering strong incentives to employees, while the city of Tucson now requires that all its employees be vaccinated. The Tucson Police Officers Association (TPOA) is pushing back against Tucson with a lawsuit pointing out that it has a contract with the Tucson that makes no mention of vaccinations.

tucson.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Arizona Health
Tucson, AZ
Health
Pima County, AZ
Health
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Hoffman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herd Immunity#Tucson Police#Immune Responses#Tpoa#Rna#Longitudinal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy