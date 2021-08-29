Jonathan Hoffman: So what exactly is herd immunity?

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. The issue of forced COVID-19 vaccinations has begun to boil over in Tucson and Pima County. Pima County is offering strong incentives to employees, while the city of Tucson now requires that all its employees be vaccinated. The Tucson Police Officers Association (TPOA) is pushing back against Tucson with a lawsuit pointing out that it has a contract with the Tucson that makes no mention of vaccinations.