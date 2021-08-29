Arizona Opinion: Congress Should Seize the Day and Finally Pass Popular Drug Pricing Reform
The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. It’s no secret that we’re living through a particularly heated period in American politics, and Arizona is a perfect example of the partisan divide facing the nation. In the 2020 presidential election, the Grand Canyon State was decided by a mere 10,475 votes, or 0.3 of a point, transforming political spectators across the country into Arizona election law experts and avid consumers of Maricopa County polling data.tucson.com
Comments / 1