Arizona Opinion: Congress Should Seize the Day and Finally Pass Popular Drug Pricing Reform

This week, DSN wants to know what its readers think about whether the federal government should be able to negotiate drug prices for Medicare Part D. One of the key issues being tackled by the Biden administration this year is drug prices. In July, President Joe Biden issued an executive order suggesting possible ways to lower drug prices and directing the Department of Health and Human Services to look into specific proposals by September. One of the ideas gaining momentum among policymakers that is mentioned in the executive order is allowing the federal government o negotiate drug prices for Medicare Part D.