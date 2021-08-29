Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona State

Arizona Opinion: Congress Should Seize the Day and Finally Pass Popular Drug Pricing Reform

tucson.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. It’s no secret that we’re living through a particularly heated period in American politics, and Arizona is a perfect example of the partisan divide facing the nation. In the 2020 presidential election, the Grand Canyon State was decided by a mere 10,475 votes, or 0.3 of a point, transforming political spectators across the country into Arizona election law experts and avid consumers of Maricopa County polling data.

tucson.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Congress, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Prices#Prescription Drugs#Republicans#Democrats#Americans#Medicare#Arizonans#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Congress & Courtsthechronicle-news.com

Polis renews calls for Congress to pass marijuana banking reforms

(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis renewed calls for Congress to pass banking reforms for the marijuana industry in a letter to congressional leaders on Friday. In the letter, the governor urged Congress to pass the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, which would permit banks to provide services to licensed marijuana retailers.
Phoenix, AZDaily Beast

The Left Hammers Away at Kyrsten Sinema but Can't Make a Dent

PHOENIX—It was another 100-degree summer day in Arizona and Kyrsten Sinema couldn’t take the heat. Arizona’s senior Democratic senator may not have been physically present as a group of progressive activists gathered in a downtown Phoenix park, demanding she do more to combat the existential threat of climate change. But...
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Arizona governor won’t revisit mask requirement ban

PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday he’s not interested in revisiting the ban on mask mandates despite new data showing schools that don’t require face coverings are twice as likely to have an outbreak of COVID as those who have defied his edict. Instead, he said, his advice is...
Arizona StateABC 15 News

Arizona election audit causes Republican rift

The imminent release of a partisan audit into the 2020 election results in Arizona – authorized in March by the GOP state Senate – has pitted elected Republicans against each other. Stephen Richter was elected in 2020 to help oversee elections in Maricopa County – the state's largest. "They started...
Medical & Biotechdrugstorenews.com

Poll: Negotiating drug prices

This week, DSN wants to know what its readers think about whether the federal government should be able to negotiate drug prices for Medicare Part D. One of the key issues being tackled by the Biden administration this year is drug prices. In July, President Joe Biden issued an executive order suggesting possible ways to lower drug prices and directing the Department of Health and Human Services to look into specific proposals by September. One of the ideas gaining momentum among policymakers that is mentioned in the executive order is allowing the federal government o negotiate drug prices for Medicare Part D.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Fox’s Lara Logan Claims People Who Criticize Biden and Support the Troops Risk Being Jailed By the FBI

When the hosts of Fox’s Outnumbered discussed a Florida diner refusing to serve Joe Biden supporters, the conversation centered mostly on the “rage” the owner feels over Afghanistan. But when it came to Fox Nation host Lara Logan‘s turn, the conversation took a turn itself, and a dark one, when she suggested that simply supporting the troops represents grounds for arrest and indefinite detention by the FBI.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
Texas StateWashington Post

Sen. Collins repeatedly asserted that Kavanaugh considered abortion rights settled law. The justice’s decision on Texas’s restrictive law suggests otherwise.

Sen. Susan Collins emerged from her face-to-face meeting with then-Supreme Court nominee Brett M. Kavanaugh in August 2018 insisting that he had reassured her that Roe v. Wade was settled law. Two months later, Collins (R-Maine), who supports abortion rights, declared in a lengthy Senate floor speech that Kavanaugh had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy