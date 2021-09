Is there a proper way to handle a situation like this?. Has anyone ever told you that you give great advice? Yes? Good, because we don't and when someone is looking for help we can't think of anyone better to ask then YOU! So go find yourself a quite place to continue reading, maybe get your favorite beverage ready because we need your help in trying to help out a fan of the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show with a situation she went through a few weeks ago while out celebrating a birthday with her friends.