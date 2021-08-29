Cancel
MLB

Washington Nationals news & notes: Davey Martinez on Juan Soto taking three straight called strikes; Kyle McGowin & his slider + more...

By Patrick Reddington
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“I want to go back and look if he ever took three straight strikes before, because I can’t remember that [ever happening].”. “Me neither,” Davey Martinez said. The conversation in his pregame Zoom call on Saturday was about Juan Soto’s backwards K in an eighth inning at bat against New York Mets’ reliever Jeurys Familia on Friday night that began with the Washington Nationals’ 22-year-old slugger taking a splitter, slider, and sinker that weren’t all that close, to get up 3-0, before the hard-throwing right-hander came back with a sinker, a splitter, and a four-seam fastball, at 96.8, 93.5, and 98.6 MPH, respectively, all three of them called strikes on Soto, the first two on the outside edge, and strike three low in the zone but a strike on Gameday’s pitch tracker.

