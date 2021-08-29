Khushboo Jha Of BuyProperly: “Invest in yourself”

Invest in yourself. One of my professor’s advice was that we should invest some of our earnings in ourselves and our learning. The argument was that in doing so we would be better positioned for the long run and able to weather adverse changes in the macroeconomic environment. I have always followed this rule, and it drove me to pursue an MBA (which was expensive!). Every year I aim to learn one new thing that I have not done before. This does not mean reading one new book or trying a new cuisine. This means mastering a new skill or facing a new challenge.