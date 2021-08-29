Cancel
Education

Get ready for the new school year with this Back to School Town Hall

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

The start of the 2021 school year has a lot of parents asking a lot of questions about keeping thei children safe, and what the return to in-classroom learning will look like.

Sarah Bloomquist hosts our in-depth discussion with superintendents and health professionals about the challenges and opportunities of returning to the classroom.

We asked Action News viewers for your questions and concerns, here are the answers.

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
