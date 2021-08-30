Man fatally shot along West Philadelphia street

Philadelphia police are looking for the person who fired 19 shots along a West Philadelphia Street, killing a man on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m in the 3700 block of Aspen Street.

Police say the victim was found in the street unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators are trying to piece together a motive.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.