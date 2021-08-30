Man fatally shot along West Philadelphia street
Philadelphia police are looking for the person who fired 19 shots along a West Philadelphia Street, killing a man on Sunday morning. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m in the 3700 block of Aspen Street. Police say the victim was found in the street unresponsive. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators are trying to piece together a motive. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
