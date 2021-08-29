Publisher’s Note: A new partnership

Today is an exciting day for all of us at Springs Publishing, especially the team that works on Atlanta Senior Life , our free, monthly publication that’s tailored to the interests of the region’s active senior community.

Since 2016, Atlanta Senior Life has provided fresh, local content, from profiles of unique seniors who are doing remarkable things in retirement, to guides on how to make sense of cord cutting…and everything in between.

In our September issue, writer Kathy Dean visits with local seniors who attend Dragon Con, the Labor Day pop culture festival. Today, as we launch our content partnership with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , our Dragon Con story appears on the cover of their Aging in Atlanta section.

Aging in Atlanta, August 29, 2021 (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The AJC may seem like an odd bedfellow for a small, independent media company like ours, but today’s media world calls for new thinking and finding non-traditional ways of engaging our current readers while building an audience for the future.

Our other publications have embarked on similar partnerships, including one with the Saporta Report for business news in the Reporter, and with Atlanta Civic Circle for affordable housing coverage in Atlanta Intown.

I’d love to hear your feedback. Feel free to reach out to me via email .

