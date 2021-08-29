Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Publisher’s Note: A new partnership

By Keith Pepper
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbTlK_0bgMxAg900

Today is an exciting day for all of us at Springs Publishing, especially the team that works on Atlanta Senior Life , our free, monthly publication that’s tailored to the interests of the region’s active senior community.

Since 2016, Atlanta Senior Life has provided fresh, local content, from profiles of unique seniors who are doing remarkable things in retirement, to guides on how to make sense of cord cutting…and everything in between.

In our September issue, writer Kathy Dean visits with local seniors who attend Dragon Con, the Labor Day pop culture festival. Today, as we launch our content partnership with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution , our Dragon Con story appears on the cover of their Aging in Atlanta section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OzmN3_0bgMxAg900
Aging in Atlanta, August 29, 2021 (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The AJC may seem like an odd bedfellow for a small, independent media company like ours, but today’s media world calls for new thinking and finding non-traditional ways of engaging our current readers while building an audience for the future.

Our other publications have embarked on similar partnerships, including one with the Saporta Report for business news in the Reporter, and with Atlanta Civic Circle for affordable housing coverage in Atlanta Intown.

I’d love to hear your feedback. Feel free to reach out to me via email .

The post Publisher’s Note: A new partnership appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
412
Followers
323
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Business
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Independent Media#Labor Day#Springs Publishing#Atlanta Senior Life#Ajc#The Saporta Report#Atlanta Civic Circle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Dunwoody Nature Center taps new executive director

The Dunwoody Nature Center has selected Nancy Longacre, a nonprofit leader, as its new executive director.  “We were committed to selecting the perfect candidate for the Nature Center,” said Board President Jany Brown in a press release. “Nancy’s leadership skills in the nonprofit sector, combined with her passion for our cause, make her the perfect […] The post Dunwoody Nature Center taps new executive director appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Editor’s Note: Learn about your local candidates

Election season is gearing up, with a host of candidates qualifying at the end of August. There are more than a dozen vying to become Atlanta mayor, and there are contested seats in Sandy Springs, Dunwoody and Brookhaven. In the coming weeks, Reporter Newspapers will present an online guide to the candidates across the four […] The post Editor’s Note: Learn about your local candidates appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Latin American Association nominates local student for scholarship

The Brookhaven-based Latin American Association has nominated a Cross Keys High School senior for a leadership-based scholarship.  The LAA chose 17-year-old Kimberly Castro-Godinez as its nominee for the Posse Scholarship, given to students who demonstrate academic excellence and serve as leaders in their schools or communities. Castro-Godinez, who lives in Chamblee, has a 3.98 GPA […] The post Latin American Association nominates local student for scholarship appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Inside Atlanta’s largest park

Atlanta’s largest greenspace, the 280-acre Westside Park, is officially open. Formerly the Bellwood Quarry, the deep pit has been transformed into the 2.4-billion-gallon emergency reservoir that could provide water to the city for 30 days. The $44 million park is also a vital link on the Atlanta BeltLine Westside Trail and is already drawing new […] The post Inside Atlanta’s largest park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Reporter’s Week in Review

In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page. Editor’s Note Coronavirus cases are spiking again, with Georgia hitting one million cases this week since the start of the pandemic. Hospital leaders gathered Thursday morning to make an urgent plea […] The post Reporter’s Week in Review appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta looks to hire first-ever ‘Director of Violence Reduction’

As Atlanta continues to grapple with crime, city officials look to hire the first-ever “Director of Violence Reduction.” “This unique opportunity will give the successful candidate a chance to positively change neighborhoods and individuals for the better,” according to a job posting. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in July had announced a $70 million plan […] The post Atlanta looks to hire first-ever ‘Director of Violence Reduction’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Esports gaming hub planned for Buckhead

An Atlanta-based esports provider will create a new hub at Uptown Atlanta, the project formerly known as Lindbergh City Center. Skillshot Media is relocating its Alpharetta office and production studios to the south Buckhead development. It will transform a 35,000-square-foot atrium at Uptown Atlanta into the city’s “premier venue for esports events,” according to an […] The post Esports gaming hub planned for Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta Kosher Barbeque Festival returns to Dunwoody for 2021 festival

After missing its 2020 festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atlanta Kosher Barbeque Festival will be coming to Dunwoody. The 2021 festival will take place at Brook Run Park, 4770 North Peachtree Road. It’s set for Oct. 17, from 11 a.m. to 3p.m. “We’re happy to be welcomed back to Brook Run Park, where […] The post Atlanta Kosher Barbeque Festival returns to Dunwoody for 2021 festival appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy