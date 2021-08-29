Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: Israel expands booster shots to 12 and older

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ioTOx_0bgMx4T200
Virus Outbreak School Boards FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2021, file photo, people hold signs and chant during a meeting of the North Allegheny School District school board regarding the district's mask policy, at at North Allegheny Senior High School in McCandless, Pa. A growing number of school board members across the U.S. are resigning or questioning their willingness to serve as meetings have devolved into shouting contests over contentious issues including masks in schools. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP, File) (Alexandra Wimley)

JERUSALEM -- Israel has expanded its coronavirus booster shot program to include anyone over 12.

The decision, approved Sunday, is the latest phase of a booster program that began last month with Israelis over 60. It was expanded in phases over several weeks to people in their 50s, 40s and 30s. Some 2 million people — more than 20% of the country’s roughly 9 million people — have received a third dose.

Israel was one of the first countries to vaccinate its population early this year, allowing the government to drop almost all restrictions on public activities. But it now has one of the world’s highest rates of infection due to the rapid spread of the delta variant, even among the vaccinated, and has reinstated mask mandates and limits on crowd sizes.

Israel approved the booster program after experts concluded the vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time. It is now offering boosters to anyone vaccinated over five months ago. Early data has indicated that the booster is slowing the spread of the delta variant and preventing serious illness among the vaccinated.

“The third vaccination works,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he appealed to the public to get vaccinated. “There are already results: The increase in severe morbidity has begun to slow. However, the peak of the campaign is yet before us.”

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

__ Louisiana hospitals are packed with COVID-19 patients, fear the arrival of Hurricane Ida

— Croatia thrilled at summer tourism season success despite COVID-19

— Russia's virus-related deaths hit record of over 50,000 in July

— Once a beacon of safety, Hawaii is seeing a surge of coronavirus cases driven by delta variant

U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of the coronavirus

U.S. battle over masks in schools has shifted from school boards to courts

___

— Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana hospitals already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are now bracing for a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which is expected to crash ashore later Sunday.

“Once again we find ourselves dealing with a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jennifer Avegno, the top health official for New Orleans. She called on residents to “prepare for both.”

Hurricane Ida is forecast to slam into the state late Sunday along the Louisiana coast. It is expected to be at Category 4 strength at landfall with fierce winds up to 150 mph (240 kph).

The storm comes as hospitals and their intensive care units are already filled with patients from the fourth surge of the COVID-19 pandemic, this one sparked by the highly contagious delta variant and low vaccination rates statewide.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said evacuation of hospitals in threatened areas is something that would normally be considered under other scenarios, but it’s impractical as COVID-19 patients fill beds in Louisiana and elsewhere.

“That isn’t possible. We don’t have any place to bring those patients. Not in state, not out of state,” Edwards explained.

___

TEHRAN, Iran — The police chief for Iran’s capital says a gang of thieves has robbed scores of COVID-19 vaccines after attacking a hired car carrying the doses, media reported.

The robbery comes as Iran, with over 106,000 virus-related deaths, has the highest death toll in the Mideast but only 8% of its people are fully vaccinated.

Tehran police chief Hossein Rahimi said robbers attacked and seized 300 vaccines after a courier service left a Health Ministry medical storage facility south of the capital.

He did not say which vaccine was stolen. Iran generally uses the Chinese-made Sinopharm, although it also has used some Russian made Sputnik-V, AstraZeneca and its own domestic CovBarekat vaccine.

On Sunday, Iran registered 581 daily deaths and more than 31,000 new cases. Last week on Tuesday, Iran hit a record of 709 patients dying in a single day.

The country is struggling through a fifth wave of the disease driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

___

DUBROVNIK, Croatia — Summer tourism has exceeded even the most optimistic expectations in Croatia this year. Beaches along the country’s Adriatic Sea coastline are swarming with people.

Guided tours are fully booked, restaurants are packed and sailboats were chartered well in advance.

Croatia’s tourism industry was caught by surprise. There had been fear that the coronavirus pandemic would discourage people from traveling.

A tour guide in the southern city of Dubrovnik that is known for its Old Town and nightlife and is Croatia’s most popular destination said this week that “it’s almost like 2020 never happened.”

The success of the summer season is essential to Croatia’s economy, which is among the weakest in the European Union.

___

TOKYO — Japan’s minister in charge of the vaccine rollout has promise a timely administering of booster shots for the coronavirus as the nation aims to fully vaccinate its population by October or November.

Taro Kono said Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will arrive early next year in time for medical workers and the elderly, who were prioritized and mostly got their second shots by July.

“Japan is aiming for 80% vaccination levels,” Kono said on a nationally broadcast Fuji TV show.

A digital system for proof of vaccination will be available later this year, he added.

Japan has lagged among developed nations on vaccinations, with its fully vaccinated now at about 43%.

___

WASHINGTON — The rancorous debate over whether returning students should wear masks in the classroom has moved from school boards to courtrooms.

In at least 14 states, lawsuits have been filed either for or against masks in schools. In some cases, normally rule-enforcing school administrators are finding themselves fighting state leaders.

Legal experts say that while state laws normally trump local control, legal arguments from mask proponents have a good chance of coming out on top. But amid protests and even violence over masks around the United States, the court battle is just beginning.

Mask rules in public schools vary widely. Some states require them; others ban mandates. Many more leave it up to individual districts.

Big school districts that want to require masks are in court and battling governors in Florida, Texas and Arizona. Worried parents are suing over similar legislative bans on mandates in Utah, Iowa and South Carolina.

Lawsuits fighting mask requirements have popped up in Missouri, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky and Montana.

___

HONOLULU — Kuulei Perreira-Keawekane could barely breathe when she went to a Hawaii emergency room. Nausea made it difficult for her to stand and her body throbbed with pain.

Like many Native Hawaiians, she was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Perreira-Keawekane’s situation highlights the COVID-19 crisis that is gripping Hawaii as hospitals are overflowing with a record number of patients, vaccinations are stagnating and Hawaiians are experiencing a disproportionate share of the suffering.

Hawaii was once seen as a beacon of safety during the pandemic because of stringent travel and quarantine restrictions and overall vaccine acceptance that made it one of the most inoculated states in the country. But the highly contagious delta variant exploited weaknesses as residents let down their guard and attended family gatherings after months of restrictions and vaccine hesitancy lingered in some Hawaiian communities.

On Friday, the state reported a record high 1,035 newly confirmed cases.

Now the governor is urging tourists to stay away and residents to limit travel, and leaders are re-imposing caps on sizes of social gatherings. And in an effort to address vaccine hesitancy, businesses and nonprofits launched a public service campaign aimed at Native Hawaiians, many of whom harbor a deep distrust of the government.

___

BEND, Oregon — Oregon’s emergency management department says the U.S. state’s death toll from COVID-19 is climbing so rapidly that two counties have requested refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies.

Department spokeswoman Bobbi Doan said Saturday that Tillamook and Josephine have requested the trucks.

Tillamook County Emergency Director Gordon McCraw wrote in his request to the state that the county’s sole funeral home “is now consistently at or exceeding their capacity” of nine bodies. He added that virus cases among staff have made them unable to transport bodies to other counties.

The refrigerated truck arrived in the county on Friday. Doan said that it was loaned by Klamath County.

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners says there were six COVID-19 deaths in the county from Aug. 18 to Aug. 23. The number surpassed the five total COVID-19 deaths that occurred during the first 18 months of the pandemic.

___

WASHINGTON — U.S. intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of the coronavirus but believe China’s leaders did not know about the virus before the start of the global pandemic, according to results released Friday of a review ordered by President Joe Biden.

According to an unclassified summary, four members of the U.S. intelligence community say with low confidence that the virus was initially transmitted from an animal to a human. A fifth intelligence agency believes with moderate confidence that the first human infection was linked to a lab. Analysts do not believe the virus was developed as a bioweapon and most agencies believe the virus was not genetically engineered.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence said Friday that China “continues to hinder the global investigation, resist sharing information and blame other countries, including the United States.” Reaching a conclusion about what caused the virus likely requires China’s cooperation, the office said.

___

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas hospital has opened a clinic to provide ongoing care to people with long-term medical complications from COVID-19.

University Medical Center said its clinic is the first of its kind in Nevada and will also help patients enroll in clinical trials for new therapies to treat long-term symptoms, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Long-term symptoms include heart and lung conditions, pain and cognitive impairment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
8K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Israelis#Ap#Health Ministry#Chinese#Russian#Covbarekat#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Country
China
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Thailand to procure at least 120 mil doses of vaccine to expand vaccination, booster shot

BANGKOK (Aug 22): Thailand plans to procure at least 120 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine next year, including second-generation vaccines, for booster shot, as well as expanding inoculation to children to provide added protection. Director-general of the Disease Control Department Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said the National Vaccine Institute plans to...
WorldPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Israel: Protection From COVID Infection Four Times Higher After Booster Shot

Older Israelis who were offered booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine have reportedly been shown to have dramatically improved protection against COVID-19. Israel was one of the first countries in the world to achieve significant vaccine coverage, but it’s battling a surge of infections fueled by the more transmissible Delta variant as well as declining immunity for those already vaccinated. According to a Reuters report, a study from the Israeli Health Ministry shows that “protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.” Protection against severe illness and hospitalization was “five or six times greater.” Israel started giving booster shots to over-60s in July and has now extended the program to over-40s—although the shots are only offered to those who received their second jabs at least five months ago.
Worlditresearchbrief.com

Israel claims COVID-19 booster shots helps in reducing infection risks

The Health Ministry of Israel has claimed in its latest report that a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine can significantly lower infection rates among the masses. The data also revealed that the third shot of the Pfizer vaccine is quite efficient in reducing infection rates, especially in people above 60 years who are considered highly vulnerable to the virus.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Israel offers COVID-19 booster shots to all vaccinated people

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel on Sunday began offering a COVID-19 booster shot to anyone who has been fully vaccinated, lowering the age of eligibility to 12. “Starting today, the third vaccine dose is open to all,” said Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash, referring to the Pfizer vaccine.
WorldCNBC

Israel doubles down on booster shots as daily Covid cases set new record

Israeli lawmakers are keen to avoid another lockdown after overseeing one of the world's fastest vaccination drives. New daily coronavirus infections, however, have just climbed to record levels. Covid-19 transmission in Israel declined sharply as the country vaccinated more than half of its population in around two months. Israeli lawmakers...
WorldUS News and World Report

The Latest: Vaccine Drive Launched in Gaza Strip Schools

JERUSALEM — Palestinian health authorities are launching a vaccination drive for students in the Gaza Strip ages 16-18 as the territory contends with a third wave of coronavirus infections. Health officials began giving the Pfizer vaccine in Gaza Strip schools on Wednesday and aim to inoculate more than 100,000 students...
WorldCleveland Jewish News

Israel first country to offer COVID booster shot to all citizens over age 12

Israel has extended eligibility for a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine to all citizens age 12 and above, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Sunday. “This is a privilege that no other country has,” said Bennett, adding that two million Israelis had already been inoculated with the booster shot.
ProtestsPosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Greek hospital staff protest vaccine requirement

ATHENS, Greece — Staff at public hospitals have held protests around Greece Wednesday on the deadline to comply with a vaccination mandate for health care workers or face suspension without pay. The government says the measure is needed to safeguard hospitals amid a third major surge in COVID-19 cases since...
WorldPosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

The Latest: WHO leader opposes 'widespread' use of boosters

BERLIN — The head of the World Health Organization says he opposes “widespread use of boosters” for healthy people for now, underscoring the need to get doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to poorer countries. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus spoke in Berlin on Wednesday. He says the U.N. health agency...
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Booster Shots Offer Important COVID Protection for San Diego’s Vulnerable Older Adults

Two decades into the 21 st century, the coronavirus pandemic magnified multiple economic, educational, and social disparities in the worst possible way. COVID-19 forced many critical services online such as telehealth, delivery of groceries and other goods, community engagement, and even entertainment. No group felt the impact of these changes more acutely than San Diego’s low-income and homeless older adults.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy