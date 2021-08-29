AccuWeather: Spotty Thunderstorms, Humid

Meteorologist Chris Sowers says a spotty thunderstorm is possible Sunday, otherwise expect partly sunny skies.

Chris Sowers with the Accuweather forecast during Action News Mornings on August 28, 2021

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Low 73.

MONDAY: Clouds, some sun. Very warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. High 89.

TUESDAY: Clouds and sun, staying warm and humid, high 88.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and damp with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms. The remnants of Ida are expected to push through the region. Flash flooding is possible across parts of the viewing area along with an isolated tornado. High 77.

THURSDAY: Leftover early morning rain will give way to some sunshine by afternoon. Turning less humid during the day. High 80.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 80.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, still comfortable. High 82.