Here is an unofficial list of Xiaomi devices that may get the Android 12 update

Android 12 should come out of beta soon, so we should expect Google to announce the stable update in the coming weeks. While the Pixel phones are sure to get the stable update on day 1, we should also see a few devices from other manufacturers including Xiaomi get the update. However, the majority of eligible devices won’t receive the update for weeks, months, and maybe even after a year from when it is announced. In relation to this, here is an unofficial list of Xiaomi devices that will get the Android 12 update.