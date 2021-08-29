Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Here is an unofficial list of Xiaomi devices that may get the Android 12 update

By Habeeb Onawole
gizmochina.com
 5 days ago

Android 12 should come out of beta soon, so we should expect Google to announce the stable update in the coming weeks. While the Pixel phones are sure to get the stable update on day 1, we should also see a few devices from other manufacturers including Xiaomi get the update. However, the majority of eligible devices won’t receive the update for weeks, months, and maybe even after a year from when it is announced. In relation to this, here is an unofficial list of Xiaomi devices that will get the Android 12 update.

www.gizmochina.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redmi K30 Pro#Android#Redmi Note 8#Pixel#Black Shark#Pro Mi 10#T Mi 10t#Poco X3 Pro Devices#Pro Mi 11#Ultra Mi Devices#G Mi 10#Poco Devices#G Redmi Note#Pro Redmi Note#G Redmi K30#Ultra Redmi K40#Nfc#Mi Cc9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Xiaomi may launch Mi 11T Pro in September; details here

Xiaomi has come out as a major smartphone brand in the Indian market by overtaking Apple and Samsung. The tech giant is all set to introduce a new model after its successful launch of. Xiaomi Mi Mix 4. last week that is packed with phenomenal specs and an under-display selfie...
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Xiaomi Mi 11T rear case design revealed in FCC listing

The design of the rear case of the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11T has been revealed in an FCC listing. The certification database also mentions that the Mi 11T will operate on MIUI 12.5 out of the box and that it has an “overall diagonal dimension” of 174 mm. The Mi 11T is expected to sport a MediaTek Dimensity chip.
Cell PhonesThe Verge

How to make Android 12’s device control panel easier to access

One of the first things you might notice when you get Android 12 on your phone is that a standout Android feature is no longer where you expect it. I’m talking about the device control panel Google added into the operating system with last year’s Android 11 release. The panel offers a handy set of commands that lets you access and adjust any smart lights and other connected gadgets set up in your home.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

POCO M2, Redmi 9 Prime get Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 update in India

At the end of July, Xiaomi started rolling out the MIUI 12.5 update in China. This update is now finally available for Indian versions of this handset called Redmi 9 Prime and POCO M2. Since neither of them got Android 11 like their international counterparts, the new system update also brings last year’s Android for them.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Which OnePlus Phones Will Get the Android 12 Update?

Are you wondering if your OnePlus phone will get the latest Android 12 update? If so, wonder no more as there’s now a tentative list of OnePlus devices available that shows what phones will get this upgrade. Like with other manufacturers, OnePlus assures certain years of major software updates for...
Cell Phonesbleepingcomputer.com

Malicious WhatsApp mod infects Android devices with malware

A malicious version of the FMWhatsappWhatsApp mod delivers a Triadatrojan payload, a nasty surprise that infects their devices with additional malware, including the very hard-to-remove xHelper trojan. FMWhatsApp promises to improve the WhatsApp user experience with added features such as better privacy, custom chat themes, access to other social networks'...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

These Xiaomi and Redmi laptops will get Windows 11 update

Xiaomi is one of the few smartphone OEMs known for selling laptops. All the notebooks sold by the company run Microsoft Windows 10. As the Redmond-based software giant is now set to release Windows 11 this holiday season, Xiaomi has officially revealed the list of eligible Mi Notebooks and RedmiBooks that will be updated to the latest version of Windows.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Nokia 3.4 finally gets the Android 11 update

The fact that Nokia is ditching Android One for a custom spin of Google's mobile operating system might be good news for some users, but this doesn't sound good to most of those who love pure Android and avoid the Pixel handsets for some reason. Fortunately, Nokia is pushing stock Android 11 to most of its handsets released last year and the 3.4 is the latest to get the R treatment.
Cell PhonesPhandroid

Xiaomi releases its first internal beta of MIUI 12.5 based on Android 12

Just this week, Google released the latest Android 12 beta, pushing is ever-closer to the final release. After seeing Samsung begin updating its own apps to support the latest version of Android, it seems that Xiaomi is joining the fun. Xiaomi has released an internal version of MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 12.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Xiaomi halts production of Redmi Note 10 devices

Xiaomi Indonesia has revealed it has stopped manufacturing the Redmi Note 10 smartphone and urged consumers to purchase other devices from the same lineup. According to the local division of CNBC International, this is due to chipset shortage, and the very same problem is bound to reach other markets soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy