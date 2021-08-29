Cancel
Phoebe Bridgers Will Not Play Indoor Shows

By Ioana Onofrei
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers has decided she will have new venues for her U.S. tour and they will be outside instead of being inside. The 27-year-old singer has announced on her Instagram she will have her shows outside to make it safer during the pandemic. About the decision Phoebe Bridgers stated in...

Phoebe Bridgers
