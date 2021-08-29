Kit Kat Brought Back This Seasonal Flavor Just In Time For Fall

If you have ever tried to answer the phone while eating hard candy, only to find that the candy has glued your teeth together to the point where you are only able to greet your caller with a strangled "ggllmmpphh!!," then we probably know just what kind of candy you were sucking on. It could only have been a Jolly Rancher, a candy so super-sticky it could probably double as an industrial strength glue if you melted it down.