Kenny Garrett Releases “Sounds From The Ancestors” Featuring Corcoran Holt on Bass
“The concept initially was about trying to get some of the musical sounds that I remembered as a kid growing up — sounds that lift your spirit from people like John Coltrane, ‘A Love Supreme’; Aretha Franklin, ‘Amazing Grace’; Marvin Gaye, ‘What’s Going On’; and the spiritual side of the church,” he explains. “When I started to think about them, I realized it was the spirit from my ancestors.”www.notreble.com
