Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kenny Garrett Releases “Sounds From The Ancestors” Featuring Corcoran Holt on Bass

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The concept initially was about trying to get some of the musical sounds that I remembered as a kid growing up — sounds that lift your spirit from people like John Coltrane, ‘A Love Supreme’; Aretha Franklin, ‘Amazing Grace’; Marvin Gaye, ‘What’s Going On’; and the spiritual side of the church,” he explains. “When I started to think about them, I realized it was the spirit from my ancestors.”

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Coltrane
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Kenny Garrett
Person
Aretha Franklin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ancestors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicPopMatters

The Sweet Inspirations ‘Let It Be’ By Themselves 1967-1970

The Sweet Inspirations were an all-female gospel/soul quartet consisting of Cissy Houston, mother of the late Whitney Houston, Sylvia Shernwell, Myrna Smith, and Estelle Brown. They were well-known for their backup singing and lent their voices to such classic recordings as Jimi Hendrix’s Electric Ladyland, Dusty Springfield’s Dusty in Memphis, and Van Morrison’s “Brown-Eyed Girl”, not to mention albums by Aretha Franklin and Elvis Presley. They also had hits on their own, including one written for them by Linden ‘Spooner’ Oldham and Dan Penn called “Sweet Inspiration”. That’s included here, as well as the eight other US R&B charted singles from the group’s heyday.
MusicPaste Magazine

Secondhand Sound Announce Debut Album, Share New Single Featuring Samia

Nashville-based rock band Secondhand Sound have been picking up steam over the years with several singles and EPs under their belt. Now, the foursome is ready to take it to the next level with the announcement of their debut album Best & Worst of Times, out Oct. 1 via Sound Division Records. Today (Aug. 20), the band shares their newest single “Armchair Quarterbacks” featuring Paste mainstay Samia.
Guitarrekkerd.org

Past To Future releases Klira Vintage Violin Bass for Kontakt

Past To Future Samples has announced its new Kontakt instrument library Klira Vintage Violin Bass, its best and most detailed bass made so far. The instrument library features multiple round-robins and articulations, with 30 alternative samples per note/key. If you like THE Beatles-Bass sound, this Bass is the right choice!...
Musiccanadianbeats.ca

The North Sound releases new single, “Wild Rose Country”

Saskatchewan-based, award-winning roots-rockers, The North Sound has unveiled their new single, “Wild Rose Country”, along with a video to accompany the release, which was created and produced with Matt Braden Photo in their home city of Saskatoon, on Treaty 6 territory. The single is pulled from the band’s award-winning roots-rock album, As The Stars Explode.
MusicNo Treble

Leland Sklar and The Immediate Family Release Self-Titled Album

After releasing two EPs, The Immediate Family has dropped a full-length self-titled album. The new album was recorded over three days at Jackson Browne’s studio in Los Angeles and includes tracks from the previous releases. “This iconic supergroup has played together for decades, but never as their own band,” the...
Musictreblezine.com

The Best Albums of August 2021

August has been one of the most musically unpredictable months of 2021 so far. Several artists dropped new albums with little to no warning, and they turned out to be among the year’s best. Some artists arrived with sharp stylistic turns away from the sounds they established on prior efforts. And some artists, well, we just didn’t know about at all. But here we are, another month down, with 13 of the best new albums (and two latecomers!) that genuinely feel like some of the most exciting music we’ve heard all year. As it was stated in the Treble Slack channel: “Music is good.” Here’s the proof.
Theater & Dance95.5 FM WIFC

Paranoid Funk

We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. He spent much of 1970 and 71 in a paranoid, drug induced haze and the only musical product his record company could release was a really good greatest hits package. So when Sly Stone delivered his latest record to CBS, Clive Davis and others were relieved, even if the album was much different than the stuff that had made Sly & The Family Stone one of the biggest bands of the late 60’s.
MusicNo Treble

Cosmic Collective: Performance & Interview (Live on KEXP at Home)

I really dig this new episode of Lace Cadence’s “Overnight Afrobeats” for KEXP at Home. It was also my introduction to Cosmic Collective. The clip starts off with an interview with bassist Tyler Enslow and keyboardist/vocalist Nikki Elias, who share their background. This is followed by two songs of their set, another interview break, and then three more tunes (including Thundercat’s “Them Changes”). Tyler talks about how he transitioned to using a bass stand on stage.
Musicloudersound.com

The Omnific release bass-driven video for new single Ne Plus Ultra

Melbourne progressive instrumental trio The Omnific - featuring the unique line-up of two bass players and a drummer - have streamed their new single Ne Plus Ultra, from their forthcoming debut record Escapades which is released through Wild Thing Records on October 8. "With solos & slap, popping & tap,...
Musiclondonjazznews.com

Kenny Garrett – ‘Sounds from the Ancestors’

(Mack Avenue– MAC1180 review by Graham Spry) Detroit-born alto saxophonist Kenny Garrett has played with many of the jazz greats in the course of his illustrious career, including Miles Davis, Art Blakey and Freddie Hubbard, a legacy which he acknowledges and continues to build upon in his own albums. His music is characterised by technical facility, compositional flair, and an enviable ability to meld compelling rhythms with attractive melodies. All this remains as true as ever on his latest album.
Rock MusicNo Treble

Martin Mendez: My Top Five Bass Influences

Death metal master Martin Mendez has just released the second album from his project White Stones. Where 2020’s Kuarahy was released just before the pandemic, Dancing Into Oblivion covers the bassist’s experience during the lockdown period. “It’s a mix of feelings during the lockdown, feelings that go from fear to...
Musicsidestagemagazine.com

Foxera Release “Away From Me,” Featuring Kellin Quinn

Foxera just released their latest single, “Away From Me,” Featuring Kellin Quinn, the vocalist from Sleeping with the Sirens, earlier this month along with the single’s music video, which you can see below. The graphics for the video are phenomenal and look so realistic. The video reminisces Initial D to...
MusicNo Treble

Keep It Groovy: How To Play The Bass Line To “Cissy Strut”

Today we feature one of the all-time grooviest of bass lines, “Cissy Strut” by The Meters. With George Porter, Jr. holding it down, the tune has three main sections – two identifiable themes (think A and B section) followed by an extended jam (which usually becomes even more extended when played live).
MusicNo Treble

Neal Morse Band Releases “Innocence and Danger”

“After two sprawling back to back double concept albums in a row, it was refreshing to get back to writing a collection of unrelated individual songs in the vein of our first album,” drummer Mike Portnoy explains. The album’s beginnings came from keyboardist Bill Hubauer and bassist Randy George, who...
MusicPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Lee 'Scratch' Perry, Bob Marley mentor and reggae innovator, dies at 85

Lee “Scratch” Perry, a wildly inventive, unabashedly eccentric Jamaican producer and singer whose reggae and dub recordings opened up new avenues for popular music, transporting listeners to dreamlike soundscapes filled with buoyant rhythms, irresistible melodies and mysterious echoes, died Sunday at a hospital in Lucea, Jamaica. He was 85. Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy