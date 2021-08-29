Kenny Garrett Releases “Sounds From The Ancestors” Featuring Corcoran Holt on Bass

August has been one of the most musically unpredictable months of 2021 so far. Several artists dropped new albums with little to no warning, and they turned out to be among the year’s best. Some artists arrived with sharp stylistic turns away from the sounds they established on prior efforts. And some artists, well, we just didn’t know about at all. But here we are, another month down, with 13 of the best new albums (and two latecomers!) that genuinely feel like some of the most exciting music we’ve heard all year. As it was stated in the Treble Slack channel: “Music is good.” Here’s the proof.