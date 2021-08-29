Cancel
Louisville, KY

Victim identified in Norene Lane shooting, Louisville police say

WHAS11
WHAS11
 5 days ago

Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Newburg neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Norene Lane around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

They located a 23-year-old DeAndreius Cochran suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have any suspects in this incident.

If you have any information that can help police, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

Louisville local news

