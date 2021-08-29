‘We’re trying to save lives:’ Hampton community outreach team connects with youth tempted toward violence

Attendees at a youth gun violence prevention workshop at North Phoebus Community Center in Hampton on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Lisa Vernon Sparks

In an effort to quell violence in neighborhoods most vulnerable to crime, Hampton has relied on community members who can connect with youth most likely to commit violent acts.

Those people — sometimes called credible messengers — come to the table with a very specific skill set. Some have previously been through the criminal justice system or have been incarcerated, but have transformed their lives. The have become mentors, sharing life experience to steer youth to a different path.

While they have lent their experience on a volunteer basis, the city is now primed to hire one full-time, with plans to add a few more on a paid part-time basis, officials said.

There is an urgent need for people who can reach youth most affected challenging times, especially during the pandemic causing many youth to suffer different kinds of trauma, said Assistant City Manager Steve Bond, whether that be economic and job loss, isolation or illness.

“We’re seeing an uptick in violence. Where you have more suffering, you have more crime, and you have more violence,” Bond said. “We’re looking for people who are great vessels for the information and a great liaison to the services ... and present a message that people are willing to accept. We’re trying to save lives.”

The credible messenger roles are a part of a revamp of the city’s Youth and Young Adult Opportunity department, which also has created a new community outreach team. Hampton added four new jobs for the team — at least two senior family services specialists, who have backgrounds in sociology, criminal justice and social work — in its current budget. The city also received a $500,000 grant from the Virginia Gun Violence Intervention Program to help fund the jobs, Bond said in an email.

Among other things, these specialists will work with the RESET squads and victim services to visit neighborhoods after any gun violence incidents to address trauma; collaborate with the city’s parks and recreation department and North Phoebus Community Center to create programs and will work an alternative schedule weekends and evening to be there those neighborhoods and hot spots, with a hope to build a stronger community presence, Bond said.

Previously the department focused on research and oversight to develop best practices and filter those out to other departments and organizations already doing work to engage troubled youth, said Latoya Delk, the department’s family services supervisor.

But more tangible efforts are needed.

Now with two outreach specialists, a new department director starting soon, the coming credible messengers and herself, Delk says the strategy is to have the credible messengers act as neighborhood specialists who can filter information back to the outreach team. The outreach can then connect those youth to other resources or grassroots organizations.

“The core focus of the team is to go out into the targeted neighborhoods, that are more susceptible for violence (and) change the trajectory of these young adults,” she said.

Credible messengers have been a part of violence interrupter models across the country for a number of years, Bond said. It’s not a new concept, but it has gained traction across many local governments and as nonprofit centers to reduce recidivism rates, anti-social behavior, and support “justice-involved youth,” according to the Credible Messenger Justice Center .

“They know the language and building a trusting relationship. If we don’t help them now, they may end up the same way ... incarcerated, disenfranchised and in a position of hopefulness,” Bond said. “I can have all the wonderful services in the world. If you are not open to receiving the message that I’m delivering, you’ll never connect with them.”

Elsewhere in Hampton Roads, the Portsmouth Sheriff’s office is doing a similar model via a partnership with Portsmouth city officials to hire community liaisons. It’s a mix of persons who have gone through the criminal justice system or who work in the juvenile court system, said Undersheriff Marvin Waters.

Portsmouth-based nonprofit, The Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court, Inc. also is doing a similar model and have hired what they call “peacekeepers” said Susan Fincke, its executive director. The positions have been funded by a $168,000 Virginia department of criminal justice services grant.

Hampton’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell is excited that the city is investing in nontraditional mentoring these credible messengers can give. But to get to the root of the matter starts at home, he said.

And that begins, he believes with making sure the parent is involved, he said. With Bell’s program the Junior Commonwealth’s Attorney Program, a key component to success is the parent’s involvement. He added, sharing the experience of having been through the system and knowing the outcomes is not enough. Mentors have to demonstrate they really care about those youth they are reaching out to.

“I think it’s a multifaceted approach. We have to find a way to reach them where they are,” Bell said. “We have to find a way to address those deep issues at home.”

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com