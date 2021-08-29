Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hampton, VA

‘We’re trying to save lives:’ Hampton community outreach team connects with youth tempted toward violence

By Lisa Vernon Sparks, Daily Press
Posted by 
Daily Press
Daily Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PFOQ_0bgMvM3b00
Attendees at a youth gun violence prevention workshop at North Phoebus Community Center in Hampton on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Lisa Vernon Sparks

In an effort to quell violence in neighborhoods most vulnerable to crime, Hampton has relied on community members who can connect with youth most likely to commit violent acts.

Those people — sometimes called credible messengers — come to the table with a very specific skill set. Some have previously been through the criminal justice system or have been incarcerated, but have transformed their lives. The have become mentors, sharing life experience to steer youth to a different path.

While they have lent their experience on a volunteer basis, the city is now primed to hire one full-time, with plans to add a few more on a paid part-time basis, officials said.

There is an urgent need for people who can reach youth most affected challenging times, especially during the pandemic causing many youth to suffer different kinds of trauma, said Assistant City Manager Steve Bond, whether that be economic and job loss, isolation or illness.

“We’re seeing an uptick in violence. Where you have more suffering, you have more crime, and you have more violence,” Bond said. “We’re looking for people who are great vessels for the information and a great liaison to the services ... and present a message that people are willing to accept. We’re trying to save lives.”

The credible messenger roles are a part of a revamp of the city’s Youth and Young Adult Opportunity department, which also has created a new community outreach team. Hampton added four new jobs for the team — at least two senior family services specialists, who have backgrounds in sociology, criminal justice and social work — in its current budget. The city also received a $500,000 grant from the Virginia Gun Violence Intervention Program to help fund the jobs, Bond said in an email.

Among other things, these specialists will work with the RESET squads and victim services to visit neighborhoods after any gun violence incidents to address trauma; collaborate with the city’s parks and recreation department and North Phoebus Community Center to create programs and will work an alternative schedule weekends and evening to be there those neighborhoods and hot spots, with a hope to build a stronger community presence, Bond said.

Previously the department focused on research and oversight to develop best practices and filter those out to other departments and organizations already doing work to engage troubled youth, said Latoya Delk, the department’s family services supervisor.

But more tangible efforts are needed.

Now with two outreach specialists, a new department director starting soon, the coming credible messengers and herself, Delk says the strategy is to have the credible messengers act as neighborhood specialists who can filter information back to the outreach team. The outreach can then connect those youth to other resources or grassroots organizations.

“The core focus of the team is to go out into the targeted neighborhoods, that are more susceptible for violence (and) change the trajectory of these young adults,” she said.

Credible messengers have been a part of violence interrupter models across the country for a number of years, Bond said. It’s not a new concept, but it has gained traction across many local governments and as nonprofit centers to reduce recidivism rates, anti-social behavior, and support “justice-involved youth,” according to the Credible Messenger Justice Center .

“They know the language and building a trusting relationship. If we don’t help them now, they may end up the same way ... incarcerated, disenfranchised and in a position of hopefulness,” Bond said. “I can have all the wonderful services in the world. If you are not open to receiving the message that I’m delivering, you’ll never connect with them.”

Elsewhere in Hampton Roads, the Portsmouth Sheriff’s office is doing a similar model via a partnership with Portsmouth city officials to hire community liaisons. It’s a mix of persons who have gone through the criminal justice system or who work in the juvenile court system, said Undersheriff Marvin Waters.

Portsmouth-based nonprofit, The Friends of the Portsmouth Juvenile Court, Inc. also is doing a similar model and have hired what they call “peacekeepers” said Susan Fincke, its executive director. The positions have been funded by a $168,000 Virginia department of criminal justice services grant.

Hampton’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell is excited that the city is investing in nontraditional mentoring these credible messengers can give. But to get to the root of the matter starts at home, he said.

And that begins, he believes with making sure the parent is involved, he said. With Bell’s program the Junior Commonwealth’s Attorney Program, a key component to success is the parent’s involvement. He added, sharing the experience of having been through the system and knowing the outcomes is not enough. Mentors have to demonstrate they really care about those youth they are reaching out to.

“I think it’s a multifaceted approach. We have to find a way to reach them where they are,” Bell said. “We have to find a way to address those deep issues at home.”

Lisa Vernon Sparks, 757-247-4832, lvernonsparks@dailypress.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
1K+
Followers
430
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Portsmouth, VA
Government
Portsmouth, VA
Society
Hampton, VA
Crime & Safety
Hampton, VA
Government
Portsmouth, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Portsmouth, VA
Hampton, VA
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bond
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Outreach#Parks And Recreation#Sociology#The Portsmouth Sheriff#Commonwealth#The Junior Commonwealth#Attorney Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
Related
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

News organizations challenge motion to block media from hearing for man charged with killing Newport News police officer

The Daily Press and The Virginian-Pilot are challenging a motion to block the media from a court hearing this week in the case of a man accused of killing a Newport News police officer early last year. The Newport News Public Defender’s Office and Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office want the media barred from an evidence suppression hearing Friday for Vernon E. Green III, charged in the slaying ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Judges replaces lawyer in Newport News police officer murder case

A Circuit Court judge on Friday granted a motion to replace the attorneys representing a man charged with killing a Newport News police officer early last year. Newport News Public Defender Edward Webb asked Judge Christopher Papile take his office off the case of Vernon E. Green II, who is charged with second-degree murder in the Jan. 23, 2020, death of Officer Katherine M. “Katie” Thyne. “We ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Lime launches scooter rental program in Hampton with training

The motorized scooter revolution has arrived in Hampton. Lime kicks off its rental program downtown Saturday with its free first ride academy and safety training. The pilot program is part of a one-year agreement the San Francisco-based company penned with Hampton in July to lease 250 scooters. The company offers electric vehicles and has built micro-mobility programs around Virginia with ...
Virginia StatePosted by
Daily Press

U.S. Attorney’s Office launches new effort to cut violent crime in Hampton Roads, Virginia

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia has appointed eight prosecutors to coordinate a ramped-up federal effort to cut violent crime. The federal prosecutors — two each in the Norfolk, Newport News, Richmond and Alexandria divisions — will spearhead the district’s “Project Safe Neighborhood,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday. That program began ...
Newport News, VAPosted by
Daily Press

Passport center opening at Main Street Library in Newport News offers evening, weekend hours

Newport News opened a new passport acceptance facility at the Main Street Library — the only one in the city with evening hours. The passport center opened Wednesday and is the third in Newport News. The other two are at U.S. Post Offices on 25th Street and Turnberry Boulevard. “The library becoming a passport acceptance facility was one of the non-traditional services that we wanted to ...
Hampton, VAPosted by
Daily Press

As plans to widen I-64 unfold, VDOT will host public meetings in Hampton

Plans to widen Interstate 64 to make way for express toll lanes places Hampton at ground zero for the construction. With that in mind, representatives from the Virginia Department of Transportation will host two public meetings, one virtual and one in-person, in late September, officials said in a release Monday. The proposed widening project calls for adding two lanes on both sides of the ...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Daily Press

‘This will mean jobs in Hampton Roads:’ Luria supports bid to save some cruisers and build an additional sub

A push from within the House Armed Services Committee is set to save three of the cruisers the Navy wanted to decommission, said Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk. The initiative would also fund an accelerated pace for ordering the Virginia-class submarines, which are built by Newport News Shipbuilding and Electric Boat, by increasing procurement of these from two a year to three. It also calls for ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy