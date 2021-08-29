Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Gulf County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1015 AM EDT/915 AM CDT/. * At 946 AM EDT/846 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles south of Port St. Joe, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Milltown, Highland View, St Joseph State Park, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Simmons Bayou, Beacon Hill, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge and Saint Joe Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH