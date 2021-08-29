Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gulf County, FL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gulf by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 09:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gulf The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Gulf County in the Panhandle of Florida * Until 1015 AM EDT/915 AM CDT/. * At 946 AM EDT/846 AM CDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located 19 miles south of Port St. Joe, moving north at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Milltown, Highland View, St Joseph State Park, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, Simmons Bayou, Beacon Hill, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge and Saint Joe Beach. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gulf County, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Mexico Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Roofs#Tornado#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy