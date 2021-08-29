Flood Warning issued for Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Tangipahoa The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Natalbany River Near Baptist affecting Tangipahoa Parish. For the Natalbany River...including Baptist...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Natalbany River Near Baptist. * From early this morning until further notice. * At 2:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.9 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 AM CDT Monday was 16.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 22.0 feet this evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 23.0 feet, Highway 190 will be closed between Albany and Baptist as the water level approaches the bridge deck. The parking lot of the truck depot on the right bank near the Highway 190 bridge will begin to flood. Louisiana Highway 1040 will be impassable west of Bankston Road. Bankston Road will be under water.