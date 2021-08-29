List: Shelter locations open for Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida has formed in the Caribbean and could become a major hurricane by the time it reaches the northern U.S. Gulf Coast over the next several days. The storm became a hurricane on Friday, and will undergo rapid intensification by the time it approaches the northern Gulf Coast.

Statewide

Jewella Shelter – 8810 Jewella Ave., Shreveport. Opened at 6 a.m. Saturday – Pets can be accommodated.

– 8810 Jewella Ave., Shreveport. Opened at 6 a.m. Saturday – Pets can be accommodated. Bastrop Shelter – 2030 East Madison St., Bastrop. Opened at 6 a.m. Saturday – Pets can be accommodated.

– 2030 East Madison St., Bastrop. Opened at 6 a.m. Saturday – Pets can be accommodated. Lincoln Parish – Trinity Methodist Church – 1000 Woodward Ave., Ruston – Must be COVID negative – No pets.

Ascension Parish

Lamar-Dixon Expo Center gym – 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales.

– 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. Lowery Middle School – 2389 La. 1 South, Donaldsonville.

Assumption Parish

Assumption Parish Community Center – 4910 La. 308, Napoleonville.

East Baton Rouge Parish

FG Clark Activity Center – Southern University Campus – 801 Harding Blvd., Baton Rouge – Opened at 6 a.m. Sunday

West Baton Rouge Parish

These three shelters opened at 9 a.m.

Port Allen Community Cente r – 749 N Jefferson Ave., Port Allen

r – 749 N Jefferson Ave., Port Allen Erwinville Community Center – 5110 Rougon Rd., Port Allen

– 5110 Rougon Rd., Port Allen Addis VFW Hall – 4453 Myhand St., Addis

St. Charles Parish

St. Charles Parish has set up 2 areas as a refuge of last resort:

Edward A Dufresne Community Center at 274 Judge Edward A. Dufresne Parkway (West Bank)

Harry Hurst Middle School gym located at 170 Road Runner Lane in Destrehan (East Bank)

St. James Parish

Lutcher High School will be open for residents beginning at 7 am Sunday, August 29. Residents are asked to bring with them a 3-5 day supply of food, water, medication, hygiene products, and bedding. Anyone in need of assistance with transportation to the shelter, please call the Citizen Service Center at 225-562-2500. The Shelter will operate in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions and guidelines.

St. John Parish

Residents in need of a shelter can go to the Emily C. Watkins School located at 938 LA 628 in LaPlace beginning at 6:00 p.m. Saturday

Transportation will not be provided.

Residents should bring anything they need including food, clothing, bedding, and medicine.

The shelter will remain open for the duration of the storm.

St. Tammany Parish

Three last resort shelters will open for the public Saturday at 4 p.m and one will be pet friendly:

Creekside Jr. High – 65434 LA-41, Pearl River, LA 70452 – General Population / Electrically Dependent Shelter

– 65434 LA-41, Pearl River, LA 70452 – General Population / Electrically Dependent Shelter Lee Road Jr. High – 79131 Highway 40 (Lee Road), Covington, LA 70435

– 79131 Highway 40 (Lee Road), Covington, LA 70435 General Population Lyon Elementary –1615 N Florida St, Covington, LA 70433 – Pet Friendly

Plaquemines Parish

Residents that seek shelter will be transported to West Monroe by Plaquemines Parish School Boards Buses and will be required to wear masks during the bus ride and at the shelter

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller announced that Tangipahoa Parish will open three last resort evacuation shelters at 6 P.M. Saturday

Hammond Westside Montessori School - 2500 W Park Ave, Hammond, LA 70403

- 2500 W Park Ave, Hammond, LA 70403 Amite High Magnet School - 403 S Laurel St, Amite City, LA 70422

- 403 S Laurel St, Amite City, LA 70422 Kentwood High Magnet School - 603 9th St, Kentwood, LA 70444

All evacuees must bring their own blankets and pillows, toiletries, medicines, and enough food for at least 72 hours.

The evacuation sites will adhere to strict COVID protocols,all occupants will have to wear PPE inside.

Washington Parish

Washington Parish President Richard Thomas announced that two shelters of last resort will open at 6:00 p.m. Saturday for residents who do not feel safe in their homes.

Residents in need of a shelter can go to the following locations:

Franklinton High School gymnasium - 1Demon Circle Franklinton, LA 70438

- 1Demon Circle Franklinton, LA 70438 Bogalusa High School - 100 M J Israel Drive Bogalusa, LA 70427

Transportation will not be provided.

A cot is the only thing that will be provided. Residents should bring food, clothing, bedding, and medicine.

Officials said that these shelters are safe havens only and do not have backup electricity.

Shelter managers will have strict COVID protocols and masks must be worn at all times

