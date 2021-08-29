Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Don’t Just Plan — Act!

By Toby Hazlewood
goodmenproject.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that feeling when you’re so caught up in a decision and overwhelmed at the options available to you, that you do nothing instead. Baffled by the choices, motivation fades and confidence crumbles. To commit to one path or to take the first step feels impossible. After endlessly evaluating our...

goodmenproject.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premium#The Good Men Project#Social Interest
Related
Career Development & Adviceceoworld.biz

The Future of Work: You Don’t Need a Plan. You Need a Commitment.

In March of 2020, CEOs faced the reality of shelter in place orders that required most of their employees to work from home. The initial assumption of many was that the situation might last a few weeks. Today, countless companies are in the same place or in some stage of either mandating that employees come back to the office full-time or negotiating a hybrid approach of stay-at-home and in-office work.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Finding The Right Therapist For Your Needs

The thought of going to therapy for people who haven’t in the past can feel like a really big deal. Though exploring your emotions on a deeper level can be challenging, it can also be incredibly healing. Some people may seek out a therapist to deal with a stressful life event, like a death or the end of a relationship. Others may do so to help shine a light on their mental health needs. No matter what, therapy with a mental health professional is never a bad idea.
HealthPosted by
Ladders

Women can only succeed as leaders if they show these 3 emotions

There’s no dispute that women in business have it harder than men. But now they also have to smile more to succeed. A new study out of the Drexel University found that when females in positions of leadership express positive emotions, they’re seen as more effective leaders than their male counterparts. But if they show negative emotions, they’re seen as less effective.
Jobsgoodmenproject.com

Define Your Daily Success: Focus on the Next Doable Goal

The most common financial goal for solopreneurs? To make “6 figures”. ​(And if they achieve that, they now have to make “7 figures” because you can never make enough, right?) How do you relate to goals? ​. Do you set ones that are effective — and mentally healthy — for you?. ​While there is...
EnvironmentMoscow-Pullman Daily News

His View: I don’t mean to be alarmist, but it really is the time to act

It’s time for us to unite for self-preservation. I spent years in graduate school learning ecosystem modeling, then used that expertise for decades to analyze interacting environmental impacts of man’s activities on our ecosystems. I abandoned it all to teach English in China for 11 years before retiring in 2007.
EconomyInc.com

Nurture Your Company's People. Don't Just Figure Out How to Do Without Them

Recently, I wrote about The Great Resignation with recommendations for things smaller enterprises can do to help mitigate the migration of workers out of their businesses. At the core of these proposed initiatives was a demonstration of care - a projection on the part of the leadership of the business that those who work in it and what they have to say matter. The Great Resignation is a people issue and, as such, those with the greatest ability to connect with others, emotionally, are those who stand the greatest chance of emerging from it with the least number of losses. The trouble is, leaders like that are rare.
Healthgoodmenproject.com

The Give and Take of Entrepreneurship

When I learned about Kristin Swanson’s journey of surviving breast cancer, coping with loss, and the personal, professional, and spiritual transformation that informed her life and the why behind her work, I was inspired to dig deeper. As a strategy implementation consultant and business coach, Kristin specializes in helping thought...
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

Inner City Mental Health

The following interview is part of a “future of mental health” interview series that will be running for 100+ days. This series presents different points of view about what helps a person in distress. I’ve aimed to be ecumenical and included many points of view different from my own. I hope you enjoy it. As with every service and resource in the mental health field, please do your due diligence. If you’d like to learn more about these philosophies, services, and organizations mentioned, follow the links provided.
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

Components of Good Team Communication in the Workplace

Every team that has ever been successful has mastered the art of good communication. It allows members to share ideas, provide feedback and give the group direction and focus. If a team fails to communicate, it risks conflict and misunderstanding, leading to poor results. The Importance of Communication in a...
JobsThrive Global

7 Core Competencies Every Leader Should Possess

In fact, a competent leader can make all the difference for an organization and its culture. They not only work to increase productivity but also to improve the work environment and inspire their team members to invest in their personal growth as well as that of the company. Here are...
Baruch Spinozapsychologytoday.com

5 Strategies for Learning From Your Mistakes

According to experts, the difference between “good mistakes” and “bad mistakes” is how you respond to them. It helps to consider what might be fixable and what you probably cannot change. Strategies to learn from your mistakes include mindful awareness, self-compassion, courageous self-exploration, and seeking greater balance. Did you take...
Societypsychologytoday.com

Environmentalism Is Sexy to Both Men and Women

Aside from the benefits to the environment, individuals may discover personal benefits from being more eco-conscious. A new study finds that both men and women perceive potential partners who take pro-environmental actions as more attractive. The research also finds that people are also more likely to take eco-conscious actions in...
Mental Healthbiospace.com

3 Ways to Encourage Positive Mental Health at Work

Is the subject of mental health openly discussed in your organization? Or is the topic of mental health still taboo, so it isn’t addressed? The pandemic and its subsequent effect on the workplace has been the source of stress for many professionals and executives in various industries. Earlier this year,...
JobsThrive Global

Causes and Remedies of Workspace Stress that Every Employee Should Know

The digital world is full of companies doing a range of activities in different fields. Although the processes and products vary, almost all companies will work in the same manner. There will be a hierarchy in the management and each level of managers will lead and guide the lower-level employees to achieve the common goal of the company. Each of the employees would be working with a lot of stress factors due to various reasons. You cannot say even a single employee from the bottom to top-level management who remains active with mental wellbeing during all the working days. Workspace stress has become a global issue and experts like Walter Morales have taught several things about this in their articles. If the top management does not take necessary actions and motivates the employees to take them away from their mental stress, the overall productivity of the company will get affected. However, there are several technologies and service companies that are being helpful to bring peace to the employees along with motivation. It is more than enough for the employees to know the causes of workspace stress and the ways to reduce it. Let us discuss this in detail in this article.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

My 5 Workplace Wellbeing A-ha Moments

Is it just me, or when you read, listen, and consume new information about how to care for wellbeing in the workplace do you find ‘a-ha!’ moments everywhere you look? With the science of wellbeing maturing over the last 25 years, there’s been some enormous advances in our knowledge on how we can help people to better understand, care for and share their wellbeing in workplaces.
Environmentgoodmenproject.com

How Infrastructure Can Prevent Another Water Crisis

It’s no secret that we need clean, potable water in our communities. Quality water management is crucial to the foundation of society and remains a top priority for governments across the world. When people think of the word “infrastructure,” they think of bridges, highways, and power supplies. However, often forgotten...
Jobsparkview.com

Setting boundaries in the workplace

This post was written by Nicole Gaedtke, MSED, LMFT, employee assistance specialist, Parkview Employee Assistance Program, Parkview Health. With growing demands in the workplace, staffing shortages and increased workloads, it’s no surprise that life feels more tense and hectic than ever. Whether you’ve been encouraged to take on additional shifts, stay late or even given more responsibility, your stress and anxiety levels have elevated. And, to top it off, finding a solution may seem near impossible. But rest assured, despite these growing demands, setting boundaries may be the key to helping you decrease your stress in a workplace situation that may feel outside your control.
ObituariesThrive Global

Are You Focusing on What Really Matters?

Focus on what’s important over what feels urgent. We desire to live based on what’s important to us, but the tugs of urgent often dictate us. Urgent things are the lists of to-do’s that sometimes take precedent over time doing what we love, keeps us healthy and ultimately matters in the end. (Essentialism, Greg McKeown)

Comments / 0

Community Policy