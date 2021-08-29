Don’t Just Plan — Act!

This post was written by Nicole Gaedtke, MSED, LMFT, employee assistance specialist, Parkview Employee Assistance Program, Parkview Health. With growing demands in the workplace, staffing shortages and increased workloads, it’s no surprise that life feels more tense and hectic than ever. Whether you’ve been encouraged to take on additional shifts, stay late or even given more responsibility, your stress and anxiety levels have elevated. And, to top it off, finding a solution may seem near impossible. But rest assured, despite these growing demands, setting boundaries may be the key to helping you decrease your stress in a workplace situation that may feel outside your control.
