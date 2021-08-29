Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

One Ohio Health / Falls Family Care In Newton Falls

By Ethel Wupperman
weeklyvillager.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewton Falls – I must have driven by it a hundred times. I’m not sure what it is. Have you ever caught yourself describing a business this way? That was on my mind when I got the call from a friend. “They are donating money for the Community Center. Can you come and take some pictures? Maybe write something about it?” The call was from Ron Stoner, volunteer extraordinaire for Heritage Accord. So, in the car I jump, and head out. Since becoming a reporter for the Weekly Villager, I have learned much about this wonderful small town, and was about to find out more!

weeklyvillager.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Newton Falls, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Newton Falls, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#One Health#Volunteers#Deserts#The Community Center#The Weekly Villager#Falls Family Care#Mba#Rise Recovery#Uso
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy