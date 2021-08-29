One Ohio Health / Falls Family Care In Newton Falls

Newton Falls – I must have driven by it a hundred times. I’m not sure what it is. Have you ever caught yourself describing a business this way? That was on my mind when I got the call from a friend. “They are donating money for the Community Center. Can you come and take some pictures? Maybe write something about it?” The call was from Ron Stoner, volunteer extraordinaire for Heritage Accord. So, in the car I jump, and head out. Since becoming a reporter for the Weekly Villager, I have learned much about this wonderful small town, and was about to find out more!