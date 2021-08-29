Remnants of Hurricane Ida bringing heavy rain, cooler temps. What to expect this week.
The remnants of Hurricane Ida are expected to bring periods of heavy rainfall and cooler temperatures to the Lehigh Valley. Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before it’s expected to hit the Louisiana coast. As Ida moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top winds grew by 45 mph to 150 mph in five hours.www.lehighvalleylive.com
