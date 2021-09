“Everyone was a friend; he would engage with people of all ages. We miss Ben very much and still struggle to understand why this happened,” said Dave Terrill of Newbury, father of Ben. “He made a big impact on a lot of people, and we are so proud of the many things that he did accomplish in his lifetime.” Ben Terrill, age 16, of Newbury Township, died unexpectedly on Oct. 26, 2020.