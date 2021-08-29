Geauga County Airport hosts a Reunion, a Recognition Ceremony and a Reception!

Almost one year after the Flying Start Event held at the Geauga County Airport (7G8), the EAA Chapter 5 hosted a reunion for all the Flying Start Participants. There were 24 participants on the original roster and a good percentage of them found their way back to the hangar for the reunion. It has been a challenging year with the pandemic guiding us, but our chapter was interested in learning about the progress that had been made since the original event held on August 23, 2020. It was amazing to discover that some of the participants were still able to take some ground school courses, take an Eagle Flight with their Mentor Pilot, fly with an instructor, take a few lessons and get closer to their dream of learning to fly. All this, despite the challenges that also included those presented by Mother Nature.