Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Assumption Parish, LA

Assumption Parish shelter of last resort opens

By Editorial
Daily Review
 5 days ago

From the Assumption Parish Police Jury Facebook page:. Assumption Parish Shelter of Last Resort will open at 7:00 a.m. on 8/29/2021. The shelter will be Assumption Parish Community Center (4910 Hwy. 308, Napoleonville, LA. 70390). Temperatures will be checked upon entry, and a mask must be worn while inside the facility. If you show signs of COVID-19 you will be staged in a separate area away from other residents to limit possible spread. Also, remember to bring and prepare the following:

www.daily-review.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Assumption Parish, LA
City
Napoleonville, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Assumption Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Alcohol#Special#Blankets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy