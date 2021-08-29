Cancel
Massive explosion hits Kabul again

Birmingham Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKabul [Afghanistan], August 29 (ANI): Merely two days after twin blasts rocked Kabul, another massive explosion hit the Afghanistan capital on Sunday, Arab News reported. According to reports, the explosion took place near the Kabul Airport. This comes days after devastating twin blasts killed nearly 200 people, including 13 US...

www.birminghamstar.com

Joe Biden
Hamid Karzai
#Kabul#Us Embassy#Ani#Arab News
Afghanistan
