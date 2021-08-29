Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott loathes government mandates — unless he loves them

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In May 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order prohibiting cities, counties, school districts and public health authorities from requiring people to wear face masks. During the summer, as Delta variant COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths began to soar in Texas, Abbott doubled down. He prohibited public agencies or private entities receiving public funds — including grants and loans — from requiring people to show documentation of vaccination before receiving services. “Texans have learned and mastered over the past year the safe practices to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID,” his spokesperson declared, “and do not need the government to tell them how to do so.” Every Texan, she added, “has a right to choose for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, or get vaccinations.”

thehill.com

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

330K+
Followers
35K+
Post
238M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Galveston, TX
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis B#Health And Safety#Rape#Abortion#Covid#Texans#Republicans#Varicella#Costello#Abbott S Abbott#Americans#Govs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

"Biden Refuses To Enforce The Law!" Governor Abbott Deploys National Guard To Secure Texas Border

In a recent statement, the Governor's office announced that Texas will be utilizing the National Guard to prevent illegal immigrants from crossing the southern border:. "Greg Abbott is surging Texas National Guard to better secure the border. The Guard is now authorized to enforce Texas law, including arresting people who have crossed the border illegally and violated Texas law. They are working with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local law enforcement to increase border security. In addition to performing a law enforcement function, the Texas National Guard is also helping with the early stages of constructing border barriers and a border wall."
Texas Stateeenews.net

‘People can die’: Texas bill would strip worker water breaks

A Republican push meant to prevent Texas municipalities from protecting workers from the coronavirus pandemic also threatens to eliminate bare-bones requirements in two cities giving construction workers time to hydrate in the heat. Dallas and Austin require employers to provide construction workers 10-minute water breaks every four hours. That’s seen...
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Poll finds highest-ever disapproval rating for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Gov. Greg Abbott had the lowest approval rating since February 2016 and his highest disapproval numbers during his tenure as governor, The Texas Politics Project’s August polling found. The poll queried 1,200 registered voters in Texas, finding that 50 percent disapproved of Abbott’s job performance and 41 percent approved. Nine...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

National Guard Arrests Illegal Immigrants, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Overjoyed

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has praised The National Guard after they arrested illegal immigrants trying to cross the southern border. In a recent statement, the Governor praised the Texas National Guard for arresting illegal immigrants trying to cross the southern border with Mexico. "The Texas National Guard apprehended more illegal immigrants last night in Roma, Texas. As Biden fails to end this crisis, the Texas Guard is working around the clock to keep our communities safe and secure the border."
Texas StatePosted by
Rasha Zeyadeh Thompson

Everything's Bigger in Texas and the Laws are no Exception: 666 new laws took effect in Texas on September 1, 2021.

Well folks, everything is bigger in Texas and our laws and penalties are certainly no exception. Despite the efforts of Texas Democrats to block a voting restriction bill, that bill and 665 additional bills were passed, many of which took effect on September 1, 2021. Here are some of the major new laws that took effect on Wednesday:
Texas StateDallas News

Bill expanding Texas’ virtual education heads to Gov. Greg Abbott for signature

A bill that would fund virtual learning for some students is on its way to the governor’s desk for his signature with overwhelming support from Texas lawmakers. The legislation comes as school districts have scrambled to offer limited online programs for families wary of sending children back to campus as the highly contagious delta variant spreads throughout Texas and most school districts are not requiring masks. Children younger than 12 are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine yet.
Politicswnctimes.com

Governor Abbott Statement On Passage Of Election Integrity Legislation

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following the passage of Senate Bill 1, which will protect the integrity of our elections in Texas:. "Protecting the integrity of our elections is critical in the state of Texas, which is why I made election integrity an emergency item during the 87th Legislative Session. I thank Senator Bryan Hughes, Representative Andrew Murr, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, and Speaker Dade Phelan for stepping up to ensure that this bill made it to the finish line during the second special session. Senate Bill 1 will solidify trust and confidence in the outcome of our elections by making it easier to vote and harder to cheat. I look forward to signing Senate Bill 1 into law, ensuring election integrity in Texas."
Texas Statearcamax.com

Divisive Texas elections bill heads to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk

AUSTIN, Texas — Legislation that would make sweeping changes to the state’s election and voting laws is headed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk after Republicans in the House and Senate reached an agreement on final details behind closed doors. Abbott, who has pushed for a measure addressing "election integrity,"...
Texas Statetennesseestar.com

Texas Gov. Abbott Bans Vaccine Mandates Statewide Despite FDA Approval

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday banned government-issued vaccine mandates despite the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine. Abbott’s executive order applies to all government-run entities with the exception of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. “Vaccine requirements and exemptions have historically been determined by the legislature, and their involvement is particularly important to avoid a patchwork of vaccine mandates across Texas,” Abbott said in an accompanying statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy