Texas Gov. Greg Abbott loathes government mandates — unless he loves them

In May 2021, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued an executive order prohibiting cities, counties, school districts and public health authorities from requiring people to wear face masks. During the summer, as Delta variant COVID cases, hospitalizations, and deaths began to soar in Texas, Abbott doubled down. He prohibited public agencies or private entities receiving public funds — including grants and loans — from requiring people to show documentation of vaccination before receiving services. “Texans have learned and mastered over the past year the safe practices to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID,” his spokesperson declared, “and do not need the government to tell them how to do so.” Every Texan, she added, “has a right to choose for themselves and their children whether they will wear masks, open their businesses, or get vaccinations.”