Sports

Gulfstream Park Results Saturday August 28th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 5 days ago

2nd-$28,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.560, 45.760, 1:09.950, 1:22.410, 00.000, 1:35.350. Starship Mallomar125546-½7-15-1½3-½1-1S. Camacho2.40. Platinumcents125111-11-1½1-21-22-1¼E. Zayas18.80. Gypsy Wife1234796-½2-hd2-1½3-2¾E. Gonzalez4.00. My Masterpiece123624-1½4-½3-hd4-1½4-½M. Fuentes77.50. Star Swept123758-½8-17-hd5-hd5-hdA. Arroyo28.70. Livin At the Beach125365-25-18-2½6-½6-2½M. Vasquez2.50. Hot Babe120232-½2-½4-½7-2½7-2C. Sutherland4.00. Shadilee125887-1998-38-4¼L. Reyes7.70. Simonela125993-½3-½6-hd99J. Diaz, Jr.32.90. 5...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

#Gulfstream Park#Mvd#Union Rags Glenbriar Girl#Gypsy#Beach125365#Equibase Company Llc
Horse Racing
Sports
103.9 The Breeze

With the summer horse racing schedule in the books, what are the upcoming Grade 1 stakes?

It has been an eventful year already in the horse racing world, all around the country. This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media. Many casual fans think that the calendar ends once the final race at Belmont ends the Triple Crown, but that could not be further from the truth. Yes, the Triple Crown races are important, but much of the season happens from July through November, culminating with the biggest two days in horse racing, the Breeders Cup.
Sports

Pocatello Downs Early Entries, Saturday August 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Xm Iced N Easy (BL), 122E. Ayala4-x-xKyle Dahlke8/1. 2Rtm Details (BL), 122N. Ramirez2-4-7Mark Hanson2/1. 3Shiny Class (BL), 122C. Teeter3-3-6Skyler Greene5/2. 4Onemoredevilonthetrk (BL), 122J. Borbonio6-7-xOscar Diaz10/1. 2nd-$1,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Katie Perry (BL), 124N. Ramirez9-3-1Mark Hanson8/5.
Gambling

Remington Park Results Thursday

1st_$13,475, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. Off 7:08. Time 1:41.12. Fast. Scratched_Froggy. Also Ran_Captain Comeback, Artic Express, Lucky and Fast, Special Fortune, Rainbows Treasure. Exacta (8-2) paid $21.60. $0.1 Superfecta (8-2-5-6) paid $15.95. $0.5 Trifecta (8-2-5) paid $34.85. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sports

Pair of Graded Grass Stakes Top Program Saturday at Del Mar

Flashiest (outside) and Crew Dragon © Benoit Photo. Two graded grass stakes – both at a mile and one-eighth out of the track’s unique angled infield chute -- will highlight an 11-race card scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Del Mar – the Grade II, $250,000 Caesars Sportsbook Del Mar Derby and the Grade II, $200,000 John C. Mabee Stakes.
Sports

Canterbury Park Results Thursday September 2nd, 2021

4th-$32,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 22.360, 44.840, 1:09.340, 00.000, 00.000, 1:15.800. Trainer: Coty Rosin. Winner: B F, 3, by Texas Red-Inazuma. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds. Someone Said So119441-11-½1-11-5Q. Hamilton3.40. Hotasapistol123513-½3-13-22-nkR. Eikleberry4.70. Berry Good118362-½2-2½2-23-5½A. Quinonez2.20. Full of Grace121155-hd5-4½4-1½4-3¾L. Fuentes1.30. Even...
Sports

Dozen in the Gate Friday for Generous Portion Stakes

A dozen juvenile fillies – all of them having first seen light of day in the Golden State – will match strides over six furlongs Friday at Del Mar in the 29th edition of the $100,000 Generous Portion Stakes. The race is part of the Golden State Series for California-bred...
Sports

Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: September 1

Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. FIRST STAR: CYNERGY’S STAR. The first running of the Timonium Juvenile was held on Sunday, as six three-year-olds traveled 6 1/2 furlongs on the Timonium bullring. The winner was 6-1 Cynergy’s Star, for trainer Kenneth Cox and jockey Jevian Toledo. He rated off the leaders early, then moved to engage with Up for the Chance as they moved up the backstretch. Despite lugging in in the stretch, Cynergy’s Star worked his way by Up for the Chance, and won by two lengths. This Maryland-bred broke his maiden at Pimlico on August 14, and maintained his good form with this win to push his earnings past $100,000. He’s owned by Bonuccelli Racing.
Gambling

BC-Results Indiana Downs, Combined

1st_$36,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, clear. Off 3:32. Time 1:07.09. Fast. Also Ran_Summer Home, Wicked Justice, Dreamers Dream, Unforgetablenataly. Exacta (4-2) paid $108.00. $0.1 Superfecta (4-2-6-1) paid $36.99. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-6) paid $81.85. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$12,500, cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi,...
Sports

Can Happy Saver Make His Connections Happy Again in G1 Jockey Club Gold Cup?

(Happy Saver / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Wertheimer and Frere’s Happy Saver is out to protect his title and etch his name amongst a quality group of horses to secure multiple triumphs in the G1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup for 3-year-olds and upward going 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga Race Course, which will host the 103rd edition on Saturday.
Gambling

Charles Town Results Combined Thursday

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 7f, clear. Off 7:15. Time 1:26.60. Fast. Also Ran_Kinky Frolic, Helen Marie, Joy Fantastic. $1 Exacta (2-6) paid $16.90. $1 Superfecta (2-6-4-3) paid $144.30. $1 Trifecta (2-6-4) paid $67.00. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$27,000, alc opt...
Gambling

BC-Entries Canterbury Park

1st_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$32,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 3rd_$11,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 4th_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 5th_$33,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1mi. Warrior Boss121Kid Frostie121. Bring Me a Check121Northcut121. Drama Chorus123Nobrag Justfact121. Noble Pursuit123Creative Plan123.
Gambling

BC-Entries Arlington

1st_$11,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 2nd_$10,000, mdn cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up, 6½f. 3rd_$18,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$31,000, alc opt cl, 3YO, 1mi. Nip N Tuck119Clarestown119. Temper Tantrum122Smokey Harbor119. Richiesgotgame119Battle Scars112. 5th_$11,500, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 6f. Willow Ridge121McHenry121. Storminside121Shanghai Point124. Splash for Gold121Tre Lee Divine121. Diddley121Nyoman121.
Gambling

BC-Entries Fort Erie

1st_$19,404, cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 2nd_$13,230, cl $3,000-$3,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$14,700, mdn cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f. Born to Be King120Optimystical120. Jersey Diamond120Thy Kingdom120. Tara Citizen113Put a Hemi in Her120. Pouroso118Blowback118. 5th_$30,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Puss n Boots Cup...
Gambling

Fort Erie Entries, Monday September 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Simply Mysterious , 120A. Santos4-6-3Barrington Siddo6/1. 2Rosiejewel Dancer (L), 122M. Buchanan6-2-2Sharon Ceccato5/2. 3Crumlin Express (L), 120J. Crawford1-8-8Barbara Bailey3/1. 4Princess Fabiana (L), 120J. Alderson3-7-3Daryl Ezra9/2. 5Pierian (L), 122K. Johnson9-8-1Amber Mayers5/1. 6Krz Society (L), 120C. Husbands2-2-1Julie Mathes4/1. 2nd-$13,230, Claiming $3,000-$3,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five and One...
Los Alamitos, CA

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Sunday September 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Purdue (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez4-4-2Jesus Nunez. 3Cioppino Pasadino (L), 114R. Ramirez2-1-4Jesus Uranga. 4Perfect Reflection (L), 123E. Payeras1-4-6Sergio Morfin. 5Secret of War (L), 114R. Munoz4-2-3Santos Perez. 6Elemental (L), 121M. Arana2-3-4Santos Perez. 7Surprise Party (L), 118R. Aceves4-4-1Adan Farias. 2nd-$8,000, Claiming $2,500-$2,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares,...
Animals

Futurity Colt Stirs Del Mar Memories for Hall of Famer Casse

A fun story about the last time trainer Mark Casse had a colt win the Best Pal Stakes and then be favored for the Del Mar Futurity. The year was 2014. The horse was John Oxley-owned Skyway, who was ridden to victory in the Futurity-prep Best Pal by Stewart Elliott. Casse, recently inducted into racing’s Hall of Fame a year after being voted entrance, picks up the narrative from there.
Gambling

BC-Results Ellis Park

1st_$12,500, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f, tf., cloudy. Off 12:51. Time 1:02.89. Firm. Scratched_Another Rachel. Also Ran_Venus in Furs, Beyond a Million, Mapped Out, Decaf. $1 Exacta (6-1) paid $11.80. $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $29.50. $0.5 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $14.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Gambling

Arapahoe Park Entries, Wednesday

1st_$6,800, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 2nd_$8,400, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd. 3rd_$9,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5f. 4th_$8,200, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up, 5½f. 124Shumway124. It Is Dejavu124Game Day Decision124. D' Kingfish124Annie's Candy124. Ordained Cat124. 5th_$8,000, cl $3,200-$3,200, 3YO up F&M, 6f. Trepi's Trpl Crown124Lil Miss de Buy121.
Gambling

BC-Results Saratoga-2-Add

2nd_$100,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5½f, tf., cloudy.<. Off 1:42. Time 1:02.92. Firm. Scratched_Magic Circle, Speedometer. Also Ran_She's Stormy, Sirius Princess, Old Pho, Determined Charm, Sebago Lake. $1 Daily Double (1-3) paid $11.20. $1 Exacta (3-10) paid $8.00. $1 Quinella (3-10) paid $6.50. $0.1 Superfecta (3-10-2-9) paid $13.32. $0.5 Trifecta (3-10-2) paid $12.15.

