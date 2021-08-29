Gulfstream Park Results Saturday August 28th, 2021
2nd-$28,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 22.560, 45.760, 1:09.950, 1:22.410, 00.000, 1:35.350. Starship Mallomar125546-½7-15-1½3-½1-1S. Camacho2.40. Platinumcents125111-11-1½1-21-22-1¼E. Zayas18.80. Gypsy Wife1234796-½2-hd2-1½3-2¾E. Gonzalez4.00. My Masterpiece123624-1½4-½3-hd4-1½4-½M. Fuentes77.50. Star Swept123758-½8-17-hd5-hd5-hdA. Arroyo28.70. Livin At the Beach125365-25-18-2½6-½6-2½M. Vasquez2.50. Hot Babe120232-½2-½4-½7-2½7-2C. Sutherland4.00. Shadilee125887-1998-38-4¼L. Reyes7.70. Simonela125993-½3-½6-hd99J. Diaz, Jr.32.90. 5...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0