Bogalusa, LA

Ida set to make landfall Sunday, shelters now open

By Justin Schuver
bogalusadailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials with the National Weather Service in New Orleans/Baton Rouge said Sunday morning that the arrival of Hurricane Ida is imminent. At 7 a.m. Sunday, officials noted that Ida is a major hurricane (category 4) at the time, approaching the northern gulf coast. Maximum sustained winds are 150 mph. The system was expected to continue northwestward with a turn to the north-northwest later Sunday morning, making landfall as a category 4 storm Sunday afternoon.

#Gulf Coast#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Baton Rouge#The Bogalusa High School#Franklinton High School
