If you frequently find yourself on long plane rides or enjoy working in public outdoor spaces, a great pair of over-ear wireless headphones are a fine investment. But how do you find the perfect pair among all the headphone deals out there? For most people, the ideal pair would have noise cancellation, a long battery life, fantastic audio quality, and comfort for extended periods. One of the best Sony headphone deals – the Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Headphones – ticks all of those boxes and is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get it for just $250, a huge $100 off the original price of $350. You can find out more about it below.