Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 07:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Comite River At Comite Joor Rd affecting East Baton Rouge Parish. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Olive Branch, Comite Joor Rd, Darlington, Grangeville, Magnolia, Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac Point, Bayou Manchac Near Little Prairie, Port Vincent, French Settlement, Maurepas...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Comite River At Comite Joor Rd. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 7:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 2.2 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this morning to a crest of 25.0 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Subdivisions between the Comite River and Beaver Bayou will have moderate flooding. High water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River junction. Farm animals and equipment should be moved to higher ground.