How much does Cicardo Hernandez earn in MLS? Salary and Equity
The story of Javier “Ciccarido” Hernandez Manchester United, Bayern Leverkusen, Real Madrid and now, there are not many precedents to compare when looking its way through the most important club in history. M.L.S.. LA Galaxy He is the best winner since the league was formed in 1993 and as a result the best players should reach this company That was clear when Hernandez signed with them in 2020.www.theclevelandamerican.com
Comments / 2