Video: Camila Capello, James Gordon and other celebrities dance across the street and are criticized for being “deaf” to the problems facing America.
The ‘Show’ is promoting the new movie version of ‘Cinderella’ starring Capello and Gordon, which will be screened on September 3 on Amazon Prime Video. Many Hollywood stars were heavily criticized after the video appeared on social media this Saturday, which shows the Los Angeles pedestrian crossroads dancing, while the country faces several crises such as epidemics, hurricanes and the situation in Afghanistan.www.theclevelandamerican.com
Comments / 0