Logan Paul ‘Threatens’ Tyron Woodley Fan In Video
Logan Paul and drama, what could be a better combination? Well, I have one for you – Logan Paul and his brother Jake Paul. You see, these brothers are thicker than extra chunky peanut butter. These two guys have not only had to deal with one another their entire lives, but they have also had to endure the haters on both sides of the coin. Logan Paul has surely had enough of his brother’s lunch money getting taken as he had some scathing words to say in a newly surfaced video….Tyron Woodley ‘Embarrasses’ Jake Paul Dad In Video.wrestling-edge.com
Comments / 1