Explosion heard near Kabul airport -witnesses

The twin blasts outside the Kabul airport, that have left at least 95 dead, was a sight out of a doomsday scenario for one individual who survived the traumatic incident.The person, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal by the Taliban who have wrested control of Afghanistan, said he was in a queue near the airport’s Abbey Gate for nearly 10 hours, when an explosion went off at 5pm on Thursday.“It was as if someone pulled the ground from under my feet; for a moment I thought my eardrums were blasted and I lost my sense...