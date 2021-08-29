Despite chatter and reports, a Deshaun Watson trade remains elusive — unless the Texans relent
It was stunning, to say the least, to hear from two credible sources with two different teams that chatter was building regarding a potential trade of Deshaun Watson by the Texans to the Dolphins or Panthers. Then came the report from Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports that the Dolphins have emerged as the frontrunners to do the deal. Then came the report from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald that the Dolphins “remain intrigued” by the possibility of trading for Watson but that they are “balking” at Houston’s expectation that they’ll receive three first-round picks and two second-round picks in return.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
