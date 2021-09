The last four seasons of Point Pleasant Beach football have been the definition of a roller coaster ride. In the final season under hall of fame head coach John Wagner in 2016, the Garnet Gulls won seven games and reached the Central Jersey Group 1 championship game. The following year, they went 0-9. Then, in the first season under current head coach Joe Zaccone, Beach picked itself up off the canvas and enjoyed a resurgent 7-3 season. Then there was last year, an 0-7 campaign during a pandemic-shortened season.