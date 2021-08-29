Forecast: Fewer storms Monday

Monday is the beginning of a trend of lower rain chances for Southwest Florida.

We’ll have some scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon. With the late rain start-time, highs will get well into the low 90s. Feels-like temps top out in the triple digits thanks to the added humidity.

Rain chances become more isolated through Thursday as an onshore wind sets up for the area. This will force higher rain chances toward the interior and the east coast. The onshore wind could help highs drop to the upper 80s or near 90 degrees for most of the area.

The wind shifts back by the weekend to raise our rain chances once again.

Tracking the Tropics: Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. Tropical Storm Julian and Tropical Depression 10 are both swirling in the open Atlantic, but neither is a cause for concern. You can read more on these three here.

There are two other regions we are watching for development. One is an area of showers off the East Coast of the United States. It has a low chance for gradual development as it drifts away from the US.

The second area to watch is in the East Atlantic, off the coast of Africa.

A tropical wave will move off the continent, and there is a high chance it will undergo tropical development in the next 5 days. It is not something to be worried about at this point, just something we are watching.

Be sure to check back with ABC 7 as we continue to keep you updated throughout the 2021 Hurricane Season.