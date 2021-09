Dwayne Haskins is preparing to make his first NFL start since losing the starting quarterback job in Washington last season. Now in Pittsburgh, Haskins will lead the Steelers against the Carolina Panthers (coincidentally, the last team he started against in Washington) for their preseason finale Friday night. The former 15th overall pick has been granted a new lease on his NFL career by a Pittsburgh coaching staff that can afford to bring him along slowly, as there's no need to rush with longtime starter Ben Roethlisberger back for his 18th season.