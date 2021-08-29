Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Study: Jamir Jones Leads The Steelers In Special Teams Tackles (And It Isn’t Close)

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Smith may not fully agree with the notion but if you want to increase your odds of making the Pittsburgh Steelers, you better impress him. Tackles and tackles alone are far from the only part of the evaluation process. There’s technique/avoiding penalties, blocks, IQ and awareness, and a dozen other factors to consider.

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quincy Roche
Person
Buddy Johnson
Person
Mark Gilbert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Espn#Tre Norwood#Wr#Panthers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Pittsburgh, PASteelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch — OLB Jamir Jones — Stock Up

Now that training camp has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. So we can see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
NFLSteelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: Both Quincy Roche And Jamir Jones Will Make 53-Man Roster

The offseason is inevitably a period of projection and speculation, which makes it the ideal time to ponder the hypotheticals that the Pittsburgh Steelers will face over the course of the next year, whether it is addressing free agency, the draft, performance on the field, or some more ephemeral topic.
NFLchatsports.com

Danny Smith: Jamir Jones ‘Just Scratching The Surface’ Of His Abilities

One of the pleasant surprises of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 53-man roster this year was seeing first-year outside linebacker Jamir Jones make the team, as the fourth of four players at a position that often contains five. The former college free agent had a very good training camp, which he translated into stadiums during the preseason, to the point where he showed himself too valuable not to keep.
NFLSteelers Depot

Jamir Jones Emerges A Likely Lock As Steelers Wrap Up Preseason

Did anybody on the Pittsburgh Steelers have a more individually important, valuable game last night than did first-year outside linebacker Jamir Jones? Following a six-tackle, one-sack showing, which included three tackles on special teams, the Notre Dame product may have well sown up a roster spot for himself. As those...
NFLSteelers Depot

Missed Tackles Report: Steelers vs. Panthers

Going back through the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final preseason game against the Carolina Panthers a second, third, and fourth time to track the missed tackles and forced missed tackles, as well as getting a closer eye on some key back-half of the roster guys, the 34-9 loss doesn’t get any prettier or easier to watch for all involved.
NFL13 WHAM

AQ's Jamir Jones makes Steelers initial 53 man roster

Congrats in order, as Rochester product Jamir Jones is staying in Pittsburgh. The former Aquinas star looks to settle in this season with the Steelers. The linebacker had an impressive training camp with Pittsburgh and led the Steelers in special teams tackles. The Bills host the Steelers in the first...
NFLPittsburgh Post-Gazette

From Champs Sports to the Steelers, Jamir Jones adds NFL to his resume

When Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert attended Notre Dame’s pro day in March, they likely went to get a good look at offensive linemen, tight ends and linebackers. None of those prospects made their way to Pittsburgh over the course of seven rounds in April, but it wasn’t a complete waste of a day.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN Has Announced The New Co-Hosts For ‘First Take’

ESPN’s First Take is entering a new era, as Max Kellerman is no longer a part of the show. On Thursday, the network officially announced who’ll debate Stephen A. Smith in the near future. In an effort to keep the show as entertaining as possible, ESPN has decided to go...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

JuJu Smith-Schuster isn’t close to the Steelers biggest problem right now

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is getting criticized for doing the Milk Crate Challenge, but he’s far from the biggest concern for Pittsburgh. The Steelers were in the news on Monday for all the wrong reasons. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster performed the dangerous “Milk Crate Challenge,” sparking criticism from fans...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tennessee Titans cut Dez Fitzpatrick: Why you shouldn’t be worried

August 31st, the NFL’s mandatory day that every franchise needed to trim its roster to the league-mandated 53 men has come and gone. Tennessee Titans made noise when they cut one of their fourth-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft, wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick. As you might expect, social media...

Comments / 0

Community Policy